Five takeaways from Washington’s 20-17 loss to the Jets

The Washington Commanders opened the 2024 preseason with a street matchup in opposition to the Jets and misplaced, 20-17. Listed here are 5 takeaways from the matchup.

1. Jayden Daniels seems as marketed.

Jayden Daniels’ first cross was about as uneventful as one might think about. It was supposed for Austin Ekeler on a display however zoomed over the operating again’s head, citing third-and-6.

On the subsequent play, nevertheless, Daniels confirmed a glimpse of why the Commanders took him No. 2 total. He laid out a cross to Dyami Brown deep downfield on the proper sideline, regardless of the defensive again offering tight protection, the window was simply sufficient for Brown to come back down with the catch.

The 42-yard reception — one of many longest for the day from the Commanders — was the spotlight of the 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive, nevertheless it was only one facet of how spectacular Daniels seemed in his first little bit of preseason motion. Though the collection consisted of eight runs, Daniels seemed calm within the backfield as he directed the offense. He even made the examine on the line of scrimmage that led to Brown’s explosive play.

And with the ball on the 3-yard line on third down, Daniels confirmed the opposite a part of his recreation that has the staff excited: his capacity to make performs together with his legs. He took a read-option to the proper and had nearly no opposition as he ran for the top zone.