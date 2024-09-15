Five Players Out vs. Vikings; Inactives for #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into their Week 2 contest with out their All-Professional working again Christian McCaffrey, who was positioned on the Injured Reserve listing on Saturday. McCaffrey continues to take care of a calf/Achilles harm that saved him out of the preseason and flared up in these two first weeks of the 2024 marketing campaign. That roster transfer means McCaffrey can be out for no less than 4 weeks and the primary sport he might swimsuit up for can be the staff’s October tenth matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. With McCaffrey out, all eyes are as soon as once more on third-year working again Jordan Mason, who racked up 147 yards on the bottom and landing within the season opener.