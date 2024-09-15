Five Players Out vs. Vikings; Inactives for #SFvsMIN

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into their Week 2 contest with out their All-Professional working again Christian McCaffrey, who was positioned on the Injured Reserve listing on Saturday. McCaffrey continues to take care of a calf/Achilles harm that saved him out of the preseason and flared up in these two first weeks of the 2024 marketing campaign. That roster transfer means McCaffrey can be out for no less than 4 weeks and the primary sport he might swimsuit up for can be the staff’s October tenth matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks. With McCaffrey out, all eyes are as soon as once more on third-year working again Jordan Mason, who racked up 147 yards on the bottom and landing within the season opener.
Security Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is certainly one of a pair gamers sidelined this week because of harm. He’s being eased again into the season regularly as he works again from an ACL harm he suffered in Week 11 of 2023. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned he had a “probability” to play at first of the week, however it seems his return to sport motion can be held off for not less than one other week. Linebacker Dee Winters returned to apply on Thursday however continues to be working by means of an ankle harm he suffered within the preseason.