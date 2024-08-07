FIU Athletics, Pitbull Announce Unprecedented Partnership And Naming Of Football Stadium

MIAMI – On Tuesday, Florida Worldwide College (FIU) Athletics introduced a groundbreaking partnership with worldwide famous person and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, higher referred to as Pitbull.



The ten-year settlement will see FIU Stadium rebranded as Pitbull Stadium, making it the world’s first-ever athletics venue with an artist possessing the naming rights.



Pitbull kicked off his music profession within the South Florida rap scene. Since his debut in 2004, he has skyrocketed to international stardom, turning into probably the most profitable recording artists worldwide. His hits like “I Know You Need Me (Calle Ocho)” and the RIAA Diamond Licensed “Give Me All the things” have dominated charts and united followers throughout the globe.



The unmatched collaboration contains multi-faceted advertising and promotional alternatives between Pitbull, a Miami native, and FIU – the one public Division-I establishment in Miami.



“This partnership with FIU is a real honor and a testomony to what we are able to obtain once we work arduous,” stated Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “Renaming the stadium is not nearly a reputation change. It is about inspiring the neighborhood, creating alternatives and displaying the world that with willpower and a transparent imaginative and prescient, something is feasible. We’re making historical past collectively, and we’re simply getting began. Why dream when you’ll be able to stay it?”



When he steps on the stage at Pitbull Stadium, the GRAMMY®-winning artist would be the first entertainer in historical past to carry out in an athletics facility bearing his title.



“Pitbull’s profession trajectory mirrors FIU’s ascent as one of many nation’s high public analysis universities,” stated FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. “Like FIU, he began out very 305 and have become worldwide.”



The partnership additionally marks Pitbull’s participation in FIU soccer’s Vice Evening, that includes Miami-style colours and merchandise, with the Panthers donning their nationally acclaimed Vice uniform. This yr’s sport – which can function a brand new Vice uniform – will happen on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. towards Sam Houston State and will likely be broadcast throughout the nation on ESPNU.



“This can be a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely accomplice with a world-renowned artist and superb one that really values relationships and his neighborhood,” FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr commented. “Armando’s monetary assist is program-changing, however him offering a microphone to amplify FIU will likely be much more useful to rising our model. I could not be extra enthusiastic about our partnership as this may take us to a different degree. We will now formally say: ‘Paws Up, Dale!'”



Van Wagner School, FIU Athletics’ Third-party multimedia rights accomplice since 2016, assisted with the collaboration. Their efforts additionally helped entice further companions to additional improve the partnership, together with South Dade Kia which would be the presenting sponsor of the sphere: South Dade Kia Subject at Pitbull Stadium.



“We’ve been proud supporters of FIU Athletics as a result of we acknowledge the numerous function that schooling and sports activities play in connecting with younger folks and college students,” said Lucy Benedetti, Govt Vice President/Co-Proprietor of South Dade Kia Miami & Homestead. “After we discovered about FIU Athletics and Pitbull’s excellent initiative, we instantly wished to contribute and take part. We’re delighted to announce our collaboration, demonstrating our collective dedication to innovation in Miami. Collectively we are going to improve schooling and athletics, making a brighter future for our college students.”



Pitbull has been a longstanding advocate for schooling. He based the primary SLAM! (Sports activities Management, Arts, and Administration) tuition-free public constitution college in Miami in 2012. The Ok-12 colleges leverage common themes reminiscent of sports activities, science, know-how, media and extra to interact college students. SLAM! serves almost 10,000 college students throughout 14 colleges in Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas and Arizona. In 2022, SLAM! was 1 of 38 college techniques on this planet acknowledged as a System of Distinction for excellence in schooling by Cognia, a world college enchancment and accreditation group.



Like SLAM!, Pitbull’s affect extends past the classroom. His newly shaped SELF 1st Basis will function an extension of these efforts to bridge alternative gaps and foster actual, tangible influence in underserved communities. SELF 1st, which stands for ‘Strengthening Training to Stage the Subject,’ enhances instructional entry and sources for minority and underserved populations throughout all ranges of schooling, together with school and commerce college. The group seeks to domesticate educational excellence, encourage younger minds and create a extra equitable society the place each particular person, no matter background, has the chance to succeed via the transformative energy of schooling.

For extra details about the partnership, go to FIUSports.com/PitbullxFIU.

