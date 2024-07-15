Fitness icon Richard Simmons dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (Grey Information) – Richard Simmons, the legendary health teacher, has died on the age of 76, a number of retailers are reporting.

Simmons was reportedly discovered by his housekeeper simply earlier than 10 a.m. Saturday at his Los Angeles-area dwelling.

He was pronounced useless on the scene by first responders, ABC Information reported.

Authorities shared that the 76-year-old appeared to have died of pure causes with no foul play anticipated.

Simmons was recognized for his uplifting character and cardio train movies, together with 1988’s “Sweatin’ to the Oldies.”

Requested if he thought he may inspire individuals by fooling around, Simmons answered, “I feel there’s a time to be critical and a time to be foolish. It’s understanding when to do it. I attempt to have a pleasant mixture. Fooling around cures despair. It catches individuals off guard and makes them suppose. However in between that silliness is numerous seriousness that is sensible. It’s a distinct sort of coaching.”

Simmons’ Emmy-winning daytime “Richard Simmons Present,” was seen on 200 stations in America, in addition to in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan and South America. His first e-book, “By no means Say Weight-reduction plan,” was a smash bestseller.

He simply celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday — thanking his fans for the nicely needs he acquired on social media.

Copyright 2024 Grey Native Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The Related Press contributed to this story.