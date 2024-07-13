Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Eccentric health guru Richard Simmons, recognized for his unrelenting positivity, has died, in line with his consultant.

Simmons simply celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Division responded to his dwelling after a 911 name from his housekeeper and located Simmons lifeless, in line with police sources. He seems to have died of pure causes, and no foul play is suspected, the sources mentioned.

Richard Simmons poses in a promotional photograph for the ABC TV collection “Basic Hospital,” in 1979. Walt Disney Tv/ABC by way of Getty Photos, FILE

Simmons had spooked followers simply three months in the past when he posted that he was dying on Fb, writing in March, “I’ve some information to inform you. Please don’t be unhappy. I’m …. dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The reality is all of us are dying. Day-after-day we reside we’re getting nearer to our dying.”

He later clarified that he was not really dying, however that the message was meant to encourage everybody to “embrace on daily basis that we have now.”

Simmons has been out of the general public eye currently, although there have been studies of a biopic being made concerning the health fanatic earlier this yr. Simmons criticized the studies, writing, “Don’t imagine every part you learn. I not have a supervisor, and I not have a publicist. I simply attempt to reside a quiet life and be peaceable.”

Simmons posted prolifically on social media, typically a number of instances a day. He posted about his birthday on Fb a day earlier than his dying, writing, “Thanks…I by no means received so many messages about my birthday in my life! I’m sitting right here writing emails. Have a most lovely remainder of your Friday.”

He informed his followers in March that he’d had pores and skin most cancers faraway from his face, however was now doing nicely.

“I do know a few of you studying this have had most cancers or have recognized somebody in your life who has had most cancers,” he wrote. “Promise me you will note your physician and get a whole examine up.”

Health knowledgeable Richard Simmons attends the “Late Present With David Letterman” taping on the Ed Sullivan Theater, on Oct. 16, 2007, in New York. Ray Tamarra/Getty Photos, FILE

He was born Milton Teagle Simmons in New Orleans on July 12, 1948, however adopted the identify Richard whereas rising up.

Simmons has typically talked about how he was chubby as a toddler, which led him to his weight reduction journey and pursuit of a profession in health beginning within the Seventies and ’80s. His first foray into weight reduction got here with the opening of his health club, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills, California.

He launched his first guide, “By no means Say Weight loss plan,” in 1980. The guide was the primary of 12 he would launch in his profession.

His line of health movies exploded in recognition within the Eighties, together with a nationwide health craze that included a rising recognition of aerobics and Jazzercise. His movies, together with the “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” collection, grew to become among the hottest movies of the period.

Health advocate Richard Simmons takes the microphone from Rep. Ric Keller, as Rep. Jay Inslee, and Rep. Ron Form, look on throughout a rally on the U.S. Capitol, after Simmons testified at a listening to earlier than the Home Schooling and Labor Committee to advertise health and well being training for kids, on July 24, 2008, in Washington, D.C. Scott J. Ferrell/CQ-Roll Name, Inc by way of Getty Photos, FILE

Simmons additionally made common TV appearances, together with as a daily on speak exhibits from the “Late Present with David Letterman” to the “Rosie O’Donnell Present.” He additionally had a daily position on the cleaning soap opera “Basic Hospital” and made visitor appearances as himself on exhibits corresponding to “Arrested Improvement” and “The Larry Sanders Present.”

He additionally hosted his personal speak and health present, “The Richard Simmons Present,” from 1980 to 1984. The present gained 4 Daytime Emmy Awards.

ABC Information’ Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.