First two kickoffs under NFL’s new rules are both returned to the 26

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The primary two kickoffs beneath the NFL’s radical new rule have been each returned a yard farther than the previous touchback.

Houston’s Steven Sims fielded Cairo Santos’ kickoff on the 5 and ran 21 yards earlier than he was tackled on the 26 to open Thursday evening’s preseason recreation between the Texans and Chicago Bears. Touchbacks used to outcome within the offense beginning on the 25.

After the Texans scored on the opening drive, Chicago’s Tyler Scott caught Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kickoff on the 7 and returned it 19 yards to the 26.

With each groups sitting starters, all eyes have been on the overhauled kickoffs throughout the annual Corridor of Fame recreation at Tom Benson Stadium.

NFL house owners accredited a dramatic change for kickoffs with a purpose to revive a “lifeless play” that noticed a record-low returns final season.

For the standard kickoff, the ball is kicked from the 35-yard line with the ten kick protection gamers lined up on the opposing 40, 5 on either side of the sphere.

The return workforce may have a minimum of 9 blockers lined up within the “arrange zone” between the 30- and 35-yard line, with a minimum of seven of these gamers touching the 35. There can be as much as two returners allowed contained in the 20.

The Texans had two returners on the 1, seven gamers on the 35 and two on the 34.

Solely the kicker and two returners are allowed to maneuver till the ball hits the bottom or is touched by a returner contained in the 20.

Any kick that reaches the top zone within the air may be returned, or the receiving workforce can go for a touchback and possession on the 30. Any kick that reaches the top zone within the air and goes out of bounds or out of the top zone additionally will lead to a touchback on the 30.

If a ball hits a returner or the bottom earlier than the top zone and goes into the top zone, a touchback can be on the 20 or the ball could possibly be returned.

If a kick goes out of bounds earlier than the top zone, or hits the bottom or is touched by the receiving workforce earlier than reaching the touchdown zone, the return workforce will get the ball on the 40.

Homeowners agreed to a one-year trial of the brand new system that was closely influenced by the kickoffs used within the XFL spring league.

Solely 21.8% of all kickoffs have been returned final season as each kicking and receiving groups too typically selected to keep away from the chance of a doable return.

The NFL estimates that greater than half of all kickoffs can be returned this season. The purpose is to extend the variety of returns with out making it extra harmful.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl