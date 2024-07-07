The primary trailer for Brad Pitt‘s Method 1 film has arrived. The Brad Pitt-led teaser for F1 includes a high-speed montage of racing set to Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

“Crimson Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren all have a velocity on the straights. Our shot is battling it within the turns,” Pitt says within the trailer. “We have to construct our automotive for fight.”

When a lady asks him, “How am I purported to make that secure?” He responds, “Who mentioned something about secure?”

Method 1 launched the trailer hours earlier than the British Grand Prix’s start. Within the movie, Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Method 1 alongside Damson Idris’s racer as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional workforce on the grid. The movie was made in collaboration with ten Method 1 groups, with scenes shot throughout actual F1 races, as seen within the high-octane teaser.

Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo additionally star.

The film will hit theaters in North America on June 27, 2025, and re-teams the filmmakers behind High Gun: Maverick, together with director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Internationally, the film will start rolling out on June 25.

Kosinski produces the characteristic alongside Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Movies; and Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Leisure, and Lewis Hamilton below his Daybreak Apollo Movies banner.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film landed at Apple below a deal that assured the movie would obtain a considerable theatrical launch through Warner Bros., with a window of a minimum of 30 days, if not longer.