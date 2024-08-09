First time head coaches and unit competitions abound

Head coaches getting their reps as nicely

Each the Panthers and the Patriots boast new—and first-time—head coaches, in Canales and Jerod Mayo. These are two guys who’ve been across the sport for many years and know what goes into making a group. However they’re additionally being handed a brand new set of obligations for the primary time ever.

“Calling the performs, dealing with the exchanges with the officers; ‘Can we decline this penalty? Can we not?’ I am enthusiastic about all these issues,” Canales listed earlier this week.

“These are new issues that I’ve noticed, however it may be actually cool to be proper on the heart of constructing these calls.”