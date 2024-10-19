Entertainment
First Reactions From Screening Revealed
Gladiator II had its first screening Friday evening and early reactions have already made their approach to social media.
The sequel to the 2000 movie was screened on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles, the place media shops and movie critics obtained a primary take a look at the film starring Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.
Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, sees Mescal taking part in a grown-up Lucius Verus II, a nephew to emperor Commodus from the unique movie, performed by Joaquin Phoenix. Lucius returns to Rome after being compelled into slavery to battle not as a ruler, however as a gladiator out for revenge and energy, and seeks to return the glory of Rome to its folks.
The solid additionally contains Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Derek Jacobi, Rory McCann, Fred Hechinger, Matt Lucas, Could Calamawy, Tim McInnerny, Peter Mensah and Alec Utgoff. The film opens in theaters on Nov. 22.
Gladiator II is set for a tentpole launch by Paramount Photos at Thanksgiving after the unique movie, which was launched greater than twenty years in the past, gained 5 Oscars and earned $465.4 million worldwide. The primary trailer launched in July additionally racked up 215 million world cross-platform views in only a few days.
Full critics evaluations for Gladiator II gained’t drop till nearer to the movie’s launch date, however learn on for a sampling of the primary reactions to the film after the screening.