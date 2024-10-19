First Reactions From Screening Revealed

Gladiator II had its first screening Friday evening and early reactions have already made their approach to social media.

The sequel to the 2000 movie was screened on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles, the place media shops and movie critics obtained a primary take a look at the film starring Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.

Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, sees Mescal taking part in a grown-up Lucius Verus II, a nephew to emperor Commodus from the unique movie, performed by Joaquin Phoenix. Lucius returns to Rome after being compelled into slavery to battle not as a ruler, however as a gladiator out for revenge and energy, and seeks to return the glory of Rome to its folks.

The solid additionally contains Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Derek Jacobi, Rory McCann, Fred Hechinger, Matt Lucas, Could Calamawy, Tim McInnerny, Peter Mensah and Alec Utgoff. The film opens in theaters on Nov. 22.

Gladiator II is set for a tentpole launch by Paramount Photos at Thanksgiving after the unique movie, which was launched greater than twenty years in the past, gained 5 Oscars and earned $465.4 million worldwide. The primary trailer launched in July additionally racked up 215 million world cross-platform views in only a few days.

Full critics evaluations for Gladiator II gained’t drop till nearer to the movie’s launch date, however learn on for a sampling of the primary reactions to the film after the screening.

#GladiatorII serves up the richest feast within the epic motion set items and deliciously ribald treachery. Dovetailing stylishly with the unique, Paul Mescal leads a strong, stellar solid with aplomb. Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger are a collective powerhouse 👍 pic.twitter.com/anFnm9rfEl — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) October 19, 2024

Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s greatest movie since The Martian. A giant, bloody and unhealthy ass motion spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the unique. The movie showcases lovely set items and numerous epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the surroundings fairly… pic.twitter.com/vkAt3kcfd5 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2024

GLADIATOR II is a real epic and Ridley Scott’s greatest in years. Paul Mescal is a superb motion star with out sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy inheritor to the throne. Denzel Washington EATS each line and costume with out ever overplaying. #GladiatorII pic.twitter.com/eKY2UqDNPi — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 19, 2024

Ridley Scott returns to the Colesseum to show to the world that HE’S. STILL. GOT. IT. Completely BUZZING after #GladiatorII! An EPIC shakespearean story of hope, futility & energy w/in a crumbling system. Denzel FEASTS in a showstopping, Machiavellian efficiency. What an image! pic.twitter.com/B5Woi7Tqku — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 19, 2024

#GladiatorII doesn’t fairly rise to the greatness of the unique nevertheless it’s a rattling high quality sequel with massive stakes, a strong story, & glorious performances. I loved it totally, likely will too, nevertheless it’s simply barely missing emotionally. Every part may be very simple & floor. pic.twitter.com/FjMxkKlANk — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 19, 2024

#Gladiator2 is what occurs when Ridley Scott lets free and finds coronary heart within the motion. A complete spectacle with a pulsating tempo. Can’t wait to see this one once more #gladiator — Matthew Koss (@matthew_koss) October 19, 2024

#GladiatorII lacks the main target and emotional punch of the unique, and Mescal isn’t fairly as charming a lead right here as Crowe was within the authentic, nevertheless it’s overflowing with memorable motion and it’s obtained Denzel stealing the film in quickly to be certainly one of his most iconic performances pic.twitter.com/zcBF1a7NRb — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) October 19, 2024

An unbelievable expertise that may go down in cinematic historical past. Not solely does it surpass the unique, it tops all-timer sequels like The Godfather Half II, The Darkish Knight, and many others. Ridley Scott doesn’t maintain again. For this reason movies are made! WOW.#GladiadorII #Gladiator2 pic.twitter.com/RNvtNgUQdM — Atom (@theatomreview) October 19, 2024

epic doesn’t start to explain #GladiatorII 🩷 that is the grandest of filmmaking by ridley scott. the theatrics, the blood !!!, and unimaginable performances make this among the best movies of the yr. so fucking unimaginable pic.twitter.com/UbslKHXhfz — kenzie xcx 🐦‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) October 19, 2024

Relaxation simple, Romans. #Gladiator2 is the sort of massive scale filmmaking excellence solely Ridley Scott might corral. Every part about it simply works. Large #Maverick vibes in its capacity to conjure the previous whereas including one thing new. Daring, muscular filmmaking from a legendary expertise. 🏛️ pic.twitter.com/ZpowkMpPV1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2024