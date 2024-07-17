First look at Stranger Things season 5 reveals new characters, fan-favorite team ups, and a possible time jump

Potential spoilers observe for Stranger Issues season 5.

Netflix has revealed a brand-new take a look at Stranger Issues season 5 – and followers of the massively standard present are poring over it in a bid to unearth its secrets and techniques.

Launched yesterday (July 15) on the eighth anniversary of the favored sequence’ Netflix debut, the behind the scenes (BTS) teaser delivered our greatest look but at Stranger Issues‘ fifth and ultimate entry. Understandably, the BTS trailer does not reveal something of a spoiler-based nature. The majority of the footage is devoted to the sequence’ predominant solid, plus showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer, discussing their ideas and emotions forward of the present’s final season, with mentioned commentary performed over clips that do not give away an excessive amount of about its plot.

That mentioned, the two-minute video does present us with some new attention-grabbing particulars about Stranger Issues 5. For starters, it seems that the extremely anticipated fifth installment will characteristic a time bounce, with followers on Reddit mentioning that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is rocking longer hair than she was in Stranger Issues season 4, whereas Joe Keery’s Steve has been noticed sporting footwear that wasn’t launched till early 1987 – an entire 12 months after the occasions of season 5’s forebear. Oh, and let’s not overlook that, with the present’s younger solid getting old sooner than their fictional counterparts, Stranger Issues 5 wants to maneuver a 12 months or two into the long run to accommodate them rising up in-universe and in actual life.

The teaser additionally confirms that season 5 will, as beforehand mentioned by the Duffer brothers, characteristic fan-favorite team-ups. From the ‘core 4’ – Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Will (Noah Schnapp) – reuniting, to Nancy (Natalie Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) pairing up as soon as extra, Stranger Issues 5 goes again to its roots on the beloved group dynamics entrance.

Who’re Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux, and Jake Connelly enjoying in Stranger Issues 5?

Because the teaser confirms, Stranger Issues season 5 will not simply characteristic one new solid addition in Terminator icon Linda Hamilton. Introduced in a press launch accompanying the BTS teaser, Netflix additionally revealed that three actors had joined the critically acclaimed present’s solid: Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux, and Jake Connelly.

Fisher, who readers may acknowledge from 2023’s Evil Lifeless Rise, seems to be enjoying an older model of Holly Wheeler, the youthful sibling of Nancy and Mike. Within the teaser, Fisher’s Holly notices the lights flickering within the Wheeler family on two separate events – everyone knows what that often means – earlier than she seemingly stumbles on a not-too-pleasant scene in her household dwelling’s kitchen.

As for Breaux (Waco: The Aftermath) and newcomer Connelly, their character identities are a thriller. From the transient clips we see of Breaux, it seems that he’ll play some form of undercover agent, or one in every of Colonel Sullivan’s navy males, who’ll be investigating what is going on on in Hawkins and/or attempting to trace down Eleven, who Sullivan nonetheless believes is answerable for quite a few scholar deaths in season 4. Connelly looks like he’ll be a brand new companion for Erica Sinclair (Lucas’ youthful sister, who’s performed by Priah Ferguson). Redditors appear to assume he’ll be referred to as Derek, however Netflix hasn’t formally confirmed this.

In August 2022, the Duffer brothers advised IndieWire that season 5 would concentrate on the sequence’ core solid, with newcomers solely being launched if they might serve the story by being “integral to the narrative”. Clearly, then, this new trio – plus Hamilton’s unnamed particular person (publicly, at the least) – are set to be essential cogs within the storytelling machine. Let’s hope, although, that they add to the general narrative, somewhat than taking display screen time away from the first solid of among the finest Netflix reveals.

