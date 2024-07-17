First Look at Julia Garner in Apartment 7A

Julia Garner is a younger dancer getting ready to fame when disturbing circumstances start to occur round her within the first-look photos at Paramount+‘s Condo 7A.

The upcoming movie, which is a prequel to the 1968 horror basic Rosemary’s Child, is about in 1965 New York Metropolis and explores what occurred within the notorious Bramford constructing earlier than Rosemary (Mia Farrow) moved in.

Garner portrays Terry Gionoffrio, an bold younger dancer who desires of fame and fortune in New York, in response to the streamer. Nevertheless, after struggling a devastating harm, an older couple, portrayed by Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally, take her into their residence on the luxurious house constructing.

“When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Throughout the Universe) presents her one other likelihood at fame, evidently all her desires are lastly coming true,” the outline reads. “Nevertheless, after a night she will be able to’t absolutely keep in mind, disturbing circumstances quickly have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s keen to make for her profession as she realizes that one thing evil resides not solely in Condo 7A however within the Bramford itself.”

Marli Siu (Every little thing I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All of the Cash within the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka) spherical out the solid of the Paramount+ movie.

Condo 7A is a Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night time Manufacturing made in affiliation with Paramount Photos. The mission relies on the novel Rosemary’s Child by Ira Levin and directed by Relic‘s Natalie Erika James, who collaborated on the screenplay with Christian White and Skylar James. Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg function government producers, alongside John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, p.g.a, Michael Bay, Andrew Type, p.g.a, and Brad Fuller as producers.

Beneath, see the first-look photos for Condo 7A, which hits Paramount+ on Sept. 27.

Julia Garner as Terry Gionoffrio and Dianne Wiest as Minnie Castavet in Condo 7A. Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+

Jim Sturgess as Alan Marchand and Garner as Terry Gionoffrio. Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+

Wiest as Minnie Castavet and Garner as Terry Gionoffrio. Gareth Gatrell/Paramount+