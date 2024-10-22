First day of early voting brings in 5,000+ Brazos County voters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – Monday was the primary day of early voting in Texas, and 5,144 individuals have already forged their vote in Brazos county for the present election.

Trudy Hancock, elections administrator for Brazos County, informed KBTX this election is already bucking traits.

“Now we have hit the bottom working immediately,” Hancock boasted. “We often run 50/50. 50% early and 50% election day. I’ve a sense this time, lots of people are going to vote early.”

1000’s of individuals have already forged their vote within the Brazos Valley on day considered one of early voting. (kbtx)

So far as first-day jitters, Hancock mentioned it was a clean day of voting.

“We’ve had just a few little technical points like poll paper getting jammed and issues like that, however nothing to halt voting,” defined Hancock.

Bryan native Jeremy Zamora mentioned he was desperate to forged his vote.

“I believe it’s vital, as an American citizen, to do your due diligence as your proper to vote and have your voice be heard,” Zamora shared.

Hancock mentioned it was a big turnout immediately, and areas like Robertson County are experiencing the identical inflow of voters with the identical quantity of foot visitors in a day as it will in per week.

“Simply keep in mind, when you’re in that line, you’re inside that 100-foot marker, so there isn’t any electioneering. No shirts, buttons, hats for candidates; simply make sure that you’re aware of that,” suggested Hancock.

A complete of 5,144 individuals in Brazos county forged their poll on day considered one of early voting. (kbtx)

Though strains had been a bit lengthy on day one, Zamora mentioned election staff shortly and effectively saved voters transferring.

“Do your due diligence of who you need within the workplace and working the nation,” Zamora added.

For these not voting in individual however nervous about their ballots being obtained resulting from publish workplace points, Hancock has a professional tip.

“For those who’re nervous in regards to the publish workplace, your poll having to exit of city after which come again, you may go to the publish workplace on Boonville and stroll your poll in. They may hand stamp it and put it in a field, they usually ship them to us day by day,” steered Hancock.

A mail-in poll should be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5 and obtained by 5 p.m. the next day. That could be a decent turnaround, so Hancock advises all to ship out your poll as early as doable.

Discover extra data on native election data with KBTX’s Election Headquarters. Early voting runs by November 1.

Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.