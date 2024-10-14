Firesafe Launch Virtual CIBSE CPD

Writer

Paul Airey

April 7, 2021

Firesafe Hearth Rated Ductwork commenced a distant supply choice for his or her CIBSE Authorised CPD on Hearth Resisting Ductwork and this bookable seminar is now accessible on-line by way of MS Groups. Firesafe Hearth Rated Ductwork just lately confirmed that they’d efficiently renewed their CIBSE Authorised CPD Course Supplier standing via to finish July 2022. CIBSE (Chartered Establishment of Constructing Providers Engineers) are one of many development {industry}’s foremost organisations, so their continued endorsement is very valued.

Firesafe Hearth Rated Ductwork, who’re based mostly in Haslingden, Lancashire wished to make sure that MEP and Hearth Consultants, together with different Constructing Providers professionals, proceed to have entry to related, up-to-date, first-class academic materials, while sustaining protected ‘Covid-19 compliant’ observe.

The goal is to be sure that anybody concerned within the design, specification, approval, or procurement of Hearth Resisting Ductwork is conscious of the important thing ideas and vital elements to contemplate.

The 1-hour seminar will arm invitees with most of the proper inquiries to ask, each of themselves and the broader provide chain, with the back-up assurance that authoritative, industry-expert steering is available when wanted. If you’re an MEP / Hearth Consultancy, Constructing Engineering Providers agency or in any other case concerned in specifying, approving, or procuring Hearth Resisting Ductwork – then this CPD is for you.

The expertise has been designed to be as rewarding because the earlier ‘stay’ displays and as interactive as doable, together with use of the ‘Arms Up’ & ‘Chat’ features to boost particular questions. Invitees will probably be despatched a CIBSE-endorsed Certificates of Participation upon completion of the programme.

Background Info

The Caswell Group has 4 companies all based mostly at Haslingden in Lancashire. C Caswell Engineering Providers Restricted – aka Caswell is a family-owned and operated firm. They specialise within the design and set up of HVAC techniques, notably for the Bar and Restaurant sector and in addition manufacture their very own ductwork in-house to offer full turnkey options.

Caswell FRD is a Hearth Resisting Ductwork specialist division. It manufactures, installs and certifies CASWELL FIRESAFE® techniques underneath licence from Firesafe Hearth Rated Ductwork Restricted. This product has been specified, manufactured, and put in internationally inside numerous prestigious constructing initiatives throughout the globe over the previous 18 years…and its scope, use and fame proceed to develop.

FIRESAFE FIRE RATED DUCTWORK Restricted are fireplace resisting ductwork specialists. They developed their CASWELL FIRESAFE® non-coated fireplace resisting ductwork system over 16 years in the past and it’s now manufactured and put in globally via Licensed Manufacturing Companions. They’ve Licensed Manufacturing Companions positioned within the UK, Europe, the Center East, PRC & ASEAN area, and the USA.

Konvekta manufacture a variety of dampers from low leakage vitality saving quantity management dampers, their revolutionary corrosion resistant PVC dampers, via to heavy-duty stainless-steel dampers.