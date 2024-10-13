Firerose Says She Was ‘Terrified and Baffled’ When Billy Ray Cyrus Left Her

Firerose is sharing candid particulars about her break up with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus following their acrimonious divorce.

The singer, 36, opened up concerning the second she knew her marriage to Cyrus, 63, was over in an interview with Australia’s Stellar revealed on Saturday, October 12.

“We went to mattress collectively, and after I awakened, he wasn’t there,” she informed the outlet, claiming he left the day earlier than her scheduled breast most cancers surgical procedure. “It wasn’t irregular for him to close me out and provides me the silent remedy, but it surely was very uncommon for him to depart for an entire day. He didn’t come dwelling that evening.”

Firerose added: “I used to be alone on the farm on my own, with no safety lights on. I used to be terrified and baffled, as he wasn’t answering my calls or texts and he knew I needed to be on the hospital the following day.”

Associated: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose’s Relationship Timeline

Billy Ray Cyrus discovered love once more with singer Firerose following his break up from longtime love Tish Cyrus. The pair began their relationship as collaborators. They labored on a tune titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even carried out it collectively on a number of completely different speak exhibits. “It’s a tune of hope for a brand new day for […]

Within the interview, Firerose additionally shared particulars about how she and Cyrus first crossed paths when she was 22 and he was 49.

The singer informed the outlet that she had been auditioning at a Hollywood studio lot when a canine approached her and she or he started speaking to its proprietor – Cyrus. The pair ultimately misplaced contact for a number of years earlier than reconnecting in the course of the Covid pandemic years and hanging up a relationship.

“However I couldn’t have seen 10 years into the longer term,” she stated as she mirrored on their first assembly. “Once I take into consideration what I simply went by way of, I might have informed my 22-year-old self to run in the wrong way and by no means look again.”

In June, Cyrus filed for an annulment of his marriage to Firerose, citing irreconcilable variations and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The previous couple’s date of separation was listed as Might 22, 2024, which was seven months after they tied the knot.

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

The pair finalized their divorce in August, and in keeping with paperwork seen by Us Weekly, Firerose acquired $0 within the settlement. Though Firerose was not awarded a money settlement, Cyrus agreed at hand over any tune credit or royalties that they wrote or revealed collectively all through their relationship.

Associated: Celeb Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Known as It Quits This Yr

Some celeb {couples} have gone the space, however others haven’t been as fortunate. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Followers had been shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo break up after 4 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

Whereas Cyrus and Firerose are not on talking phrases since their separation, the Australian native insisted she wished issues to work out between them.

​​“All I ever tried to do was love and belief this individual, which was very blind to me,” she informed Stellar. “I actually wished to imagine that he was the nice model of the person I’d fallen in love with.”