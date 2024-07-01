Firerose Recalls Estranged Husband Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Strict Rules’

In a brand new bombshell interview, Firerose opened up about her relationship with estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Billy had very strict guidelines,” Firerose, 37, informed Web page Six in an interview revealed on Sunday, June 30. “I didn’t have a automobile. I used to be solely allowed to go to the native chiropractor and allowed as soon as a month to get my nails carried out … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t discover the braveness to go away.”

Firerose alleged that her family members couldn’t go to her. “If I needed to ship a textual content, I needed to learn it out to him for permission,” she mentioned. “It was the identical for e-mail.”

After she moved to reside with Cyrus, now 62, in Tennessee, she claimed he remoted her “from each single individual” in her life. The one exception was her AA sponsor, whom Firerose requested to talk to.

Whereas she finally had a automobile to drive to her therapist, she alleged that Cyrus would yell at her as a result of he thought she was speaking about him.

Firerose, who claimed she was set to have a double mastectomy the identical day that Cyrus kicked her out of their residence, mentioned that a few of her buddies had provided to assist take care of her. (Firerose had just lately been recognized with the BRCA1 gene.)

Cyrus, nonetheless, needed her to remain at a cabin on the farm with a nurse. “I didn’t even know tips on how to inform my buddies they will not be allowed within the property,” Firerose mentioned.

Firerose additionally recalled the early days with Billy Ray, whom she met in 2010 whereas he was nonetheless married to Tish Cyrus. A decade later, Billy Ray informed Firerose that he hadn’t stopped excited about her and needed her to duet with him on a model of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Daybreak.”

“Day-after-day, he informed me, ‘I’m getting divorced,’ however he mentioned it was difficult due to the children, they usually had been married for therefore lengthy,” Firerose informed the outlet. I simply accepted all the things he informed me to be true.”

After Billy Ray and Firerose started courting and launched the duet “A New Day” in 2021, he requested her to not focus on their romance in public. When Tish, now 57, filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022, Firerose was shocked as a result of she thought he had already.

“I’d by no means ever have entered right into a relationship with a married man,” she mentioned, “however he was such an excellent manipulator.”

Forward of her and Billy Ray’s nuptials, she claimed he invited her aunt and uncle from Australia. Nevertheless, he left them “heartbroken” when he took again the supply, Firerose mentioned.

Days earlier than she wed Billy Ray in October 2023, Firerose claimed that she handed out and was taken to the hospital. On the time, Billy Ray accused her of inflicting “a circus.”

Firerose additionally alleged that Billy Ray was verbally abusive. “He would rage at me, shout at me on the high of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You silly dumb f—king b—ch, loopy w—re,’” Firerose mentioned. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

She continued: “He saved saying ‘dumb f—king b—ch,’ then ‘You’re the love of my life, I can’t wait to marry you.’”

Firerose added that Billy Ray would give her the silent therapy for hours — typically days. “I withdrew …I used to be afraid to speak,” she mentioned.

Since Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Billy Ray filed for an annulment from Firerose, the 2 have been engaged in a authorized battle — which Firerose known as “excruciatingly painful.”

“It is a smear marketing campaign by the individual I used to be deeply in love with for 4 years and in a relationship with and who has determined to wage full-blown warfare in opposition to me,” she informed the outlet.

Firerose alleged that she misplaced the brokers she shared with Billy Ray, which has led to a lack of a whole bunch of hundreds of {dollars} of labor — together with a job in a Hallmark film.

“When Billy determined to discard me it was [in] a brutal approach,” Firerose mentioned. “I’d by no means deal with one other human being so cruelly.”

Since Billy Ray filed to dissolve their marriage, his attorneys shared with Us a handwritten be aware allegedly penned by Firerose, which begs him to provide her “an opportunity to make this proper.”

“He’s making an attempt to make use of my loving notes as proof that he couldn’t have been abusing me as a result of I like him. However it’s since you love them that you simply tolerate this habits,” Firerose mentioned, including that she thinks he’ll use “each single factor” in opposition to her.

“He’s an evil man,” she mentioned.

Whereas Billy Ray and Firerose’s romance has crumbled, he additionally seems to have an advanced relationship together with his youngsters. (His and Tish’s daughter Miley Cyrus didn’t thank him whereas accepting a Grammy earlier this 12 months.) “There is no such thing as a relationship that Billy has that isn’t affected by his narcissism,” mentioned Firerose.

Firerose is now residing with a buddy in Tennessee. “Realizing so many different ladies and so many different people who find themselves, sadly, survivors of home abuse — and need to face all of this, each day, behind closed doorways — makes me understand I’ve to seek out braveness,” she mentioned. “I don’t assume I’ve it — however I’ve an obligation. If I can’t use my public platform, then what probability does anyone have?”

Us Weekly has reached out to Billy Ray’s reps for remark.

Billy Ray has beforehand “vehemently” denied the allegations that he was abusive towards Firerose. Us confirmed earlier this month that he’s accusing her of abuse in courtroom paperwork.

Should you or somebody are experiencing home violence, please name the Nationwide Home Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential assist.