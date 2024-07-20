Fire severely damages historic First Baptist Dallas church

A fireplace all however destroyed the historic church sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas, sending smoke billowing over the town however inflicting no deaths or accidents, Dallas firefighters mentioned.

The fireplace within the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style crimson brick church inbuilt 1890, was reported about 6:30 p.m. Friday, and contained about three hours later, firefighters mentioned.

“We expect it might have began within the basement after which gone on to the second flooring however till we clear it out and do an investigation we received’t know” the trigger, interim Hearth Chief Justin Ball informed KDFW-TV.

Firefighters reply to a hearth at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning Information through AP) The First Baptist Dallas church’s steeple stands as firefighters battle a hearth on the church Friday, July 19, 2024, in Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning Information through AP)

A fireplace division spokesperson didn’t instantly return a cellphone name for remark Saturday morning.

“We’re grateful that nobody was injured … and are grateful for the primary responders who helped include the hearth to our historic sanctuary,” senior Pastor Robert Jeffress mentioned. “We simply had 2,000 kids and volunteers on campus for Trip Bible College earlier within the day.”

The evangelical megachurch, with 16,000 members, now holds its important providers in a contemporary worship middle subsequent door to the historic sanctuary. Jeffress, a detailed supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, informed WFAA-TV that he intends to carry providers there on Sunday.