Fire Eagle Reborn Slot: A Spiritual Experience

In mythology, the phoenix is like the final word comeback fowl. It lives for hundreds of years, then goes out in a blaze of glory, actually. From its personal ashes, it rises once more, like hitting the snooze button on immortality. With fiery plumage and a aptitude for the dramatic, the phoenix reveals us that even legendary birds love do-over. Consider it as nature’s manner of claiming, “I’ve acquired 99 lives, and a hearth ain’t one!” Whereas this legendary creature has been round for hundreds of years, you in all probability realize it from Harry Potter.

So, very like the Boy Who Lived, it’s time for the phoenix to as soon as once more take flight within the Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot from Kalamba.

The rebirth of the fireplace eagle

The Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot options 50 paylines unfold throughout six reels that develop within the variety of rows featured from left to proper (throughout a spherical of free spins, this order is reversed). On every base sport spin, a full-reel wild multiplier will seem, providing a 1x, 2x, or 3x multiplier.

A spherical of the slot’s bonus function is triggered with three or extra dragon egg symbols. When this happens, you’ll get an opportunity to spin the bonus wheel. Spinning the bonus wheel offers you an opportunity at three completely different bonuses: cashpot, free spins, and a money prize.

The cashpot choice is actually only a jackpot function with 4 potential jackpot quantities. Money prizes will even simply supply a money quantity, however the quantities shall be considerably smaller than cashpot awards.

With the free spins vertical, there are 4 potential variations from fewer spins and extra assured wild columns to extra spins and fewer assured wild columns.

In the event you’re not eager on ready round for these dragon eggs, the Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot additionally encompasses a purchase bonus choice.

Is Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot prepared for flight?

With a ten,000x max multiplier, Fireplace Eagle Reborn gives an opportunity to win as much as $250,000 in winnings when betting on the slot’s $25-a-spin most. Betting on the slot begins from a surprisingly excessive minimal of $0.50 a spin. The slot gives a variable RTP of between 96.18 and 96.47% and options medium to excessive volatility.

The unique Fireplace Eagle slot from Kalamba was launched in 2017. Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot is a big improve. It nonetheless shares the identical DNA as the unique, however the graphics have been stepped up considerably. Fireplace Eagle Reborn slot options among the best graphics of any slot launched this 12 months. It’s extremely fascinating, and the animation helps convey the motion to life. The slot has some attention-grabbing bonus options, however I discovered it considerably missing on this division. Nonetheless, I give this one a 9 out of ten.

In the event you’re searching for a number of different Kalamba slots to check out, I like to recommend Bling Boyz and Moo Snatchers.