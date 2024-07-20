Fire damages historic sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas

A four-alarm fireplace broken the historic sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas downtown.

The fireplace was first reported round 6 p.m. Friday and was principally extinguished by about 9:30, in line with an announcement from the church.

“We proceed to reward God for His hand of safety on our church. We’re grateful that nobody was injured immediately and are grateful for the primary responders who helped include the fireplace to our Historic Sanctuary,” the church mentioned in an announcement posted to X.

The assertion assured worshippers “we intend to fulfill for church this Sunday.”

The fireplace originated within the basement and unfold to the second ground, fireplace officers mentioned. A plume of smoke was seen from so far as east Dallas.

Dallas interim Hearth Chief Justin Ball informed reporters he does not know what triggered the fireplace but.

“Till we clear it out and get an investigation, we cannot know,” he mentioned.

Investigators will not have the ability to go in till the church is deemed structurally secure, he mentioned.

The first church constructing had some smoke injury however gave the impression to be structurally sound, and the fireplace didn’t unfold to surrounding buildings, Ball mentioned.

First Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress informed TV crews the historic sanctuary dates again to 1890 and that he himself was baptized there.

“I am grateful the church just isn’t bricks and mortar or wooden, it is individuals,” he mentioned.

This can be a creating story and will probably be up to date as extra data is obtainable.