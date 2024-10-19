Fire Country Showrunner breaks down season 3 premiere

SPOILER ALERT! This story comprises plot factors from Friday’s season 3 premiere of Fireplace Nation on CBS.

Within the episode titled “What the Bride Stated,” disaster wreaked havoc on the Diego and Gabriela nuptials, nevertheless it wasn’t due to something Bode did after we final noticed him go away the church within the season 2 finale.

As a substitute, a helicopter crashed by the stained glass window and forged a pall on the ceremony, prompting everybody in attendance to spring into motion and assist the victims. Right here, showrunner Tia Napolitano addresses why she determined to delay the will-they-or-won’t-they drama and what we are able to anticipate from half 2 of what we’re unofficially dubbing Copter-nado.

DEADLINE What number of totally different eventualities did you’ve got for the marriage?

TIA NAPOLITANO We talked about quite a lot of stuff. We actually checked out what viewers are accustomed to when it comes to weddings that didn’t find yourself taking place. We wished to ensure ours was loads totally different. We kicked round a bunch of concepts within the room. After which one in every of my writers mentioned, ‘properly, you need to crash a helicopter into that marriage ceremony, proper? Carry the motion to the cleaning soap.’ And I mentioned, yeah, that’s what we’re going to do.

DEADLINE You have been undoubtedly suspending some disbelief there by having Gabriela [Stephanie Arcila] save lives in a marriage gown. Did Stephanie ever get to the purpose the place she was saying, hey that is foolish?

NAPOLITANO She was recreation. She beloved it. And actually, they’re not on responsibility. They’re residents serving to till the on-duty firefighters get there. So it’s not like her selection was to cease serving to and to go get totally different garments. She simply continued to assist and mentioned ‘screw the gown.’

DEADLINE What’s on the root of Manny [Kevin Alejandro] not wanting his daughter to finish up with Bode?

NAPOLITANO Manny loves his daughter and he roots for her. He loves Bode and he roots for him, too. However that dynamic, to him, appears harking back to him and Roberta, which was not a completely wholesome relationship. He fears that Bode and Gabriela are drawn to one another for the issues they bring about out in one another … breaking the principles. They’re slightly bit co-dependent or at all times pushing the envelope in a nasty method.

DEADLINE Why the two-parter?

NAPOLITANO Truthfully, the crew constructed these lovely units. We had that entire forest and the helicopter and all this work went into it. It was so visually spectacular, we wished to remain in that world longer and simply milk it for the whole lot we may.

DEADLINE Will Gabriela give Diego [Rafael de la Fuente] a solution within the subsequent episode?

NAPOLITANO We are going to get Gabriela’s reply for positive.



DEADLINE You had Rick [Adam Aalderks] work out fairly shortly that Genevieve [Alix West Lefler] may very well be his daughter. Why?

NAPOLITANO We all know, we performed round a lot final season with paternity. We actually lived within the unknown for thus lengthy. So this season, we wished to ship the knowledge, the pink meat, and actually digest what penalties come from that info.

DEADLINE Max Thieriot advised us this week that the brand new season is about legacy. Are you able to broaden on that?

NAPOLITANO We heard Bode say it within the finale final season. He’s prepared to assert his legacy as a firefighter and as a Leone. We actually need to dive into what meaning. The Leones are a multi-generation firefighting household. We’ve talked about parental scars handed down from Papa Leone to Vince [Billy Burke] and probably to Bode. What does it appear to be to essentially lock into that household historical past, to essentially have interaction with the place he got here from? After we met Bode, he was a person who didn’t need to come residence, and now he’s saying, I’m residence and I’m going to dig my heels in, profession sensible and household sensible. We’ll additionally get into another households on the present. We’ll study slightly bit extra about Eve [Jules Latimer] and the place she comes from. And also you’re going to see quite a lot of new characters. We’ve already introduced we’re going to satisfy a brand new character named Audrey [Levin Ramblin]. And clearly, Jared Padalecki is becoming a member of us for slightly bit to play Captain Casey. We’ve bought a enjoyable visitor forged this season.

DEADLINE Padalecki may end in a possible spinoff. What do you want to this point about what he’s bringing?

NAPOLITANO Oh, I like the character. Jared himself is fantastic. We wrote Captain Casey with him in thoughts, and we have been fortunate sufficient that he took the function. He’s simply nice with Max on display. They’ve superb buddy chemistry. And Jared has slightly little bit of enjoyable. You already know, Casey has sass, and he encourages the adventurous aspect of Bode, the aspect of Bode that goes rogue. He encourages the aspect of Bode that possibly desires to interrupt a rule from time to time.

DEADLINE Will it’s important to do any extra lifting to assist prepare for the spinoff of Sheriff Nation?

NAPOLITANO That writers room opened final week. They’ve bought their very own writers and their very own showrunner, and so they’re doing nice. We all know quite a lot of pals over there. We had a giant mixer. There might be quite a lot of collaborating. We’ve bought grids to ensure we’re working collectively. We’re in the identical universe, we’re in the identical city. We’re going to be sending quite a lot of service pigeons backwards and forwards to ensure we’re telling a cohesive story.