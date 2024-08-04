Finneas Defends Sister Billie Eilish’s ‘Guess’ Verse

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas had heard sufficient from one explicit troll on TikTok, taking the consumer to job over allegations of his sister “queerbaiting.”
A submit from consumer @windows199x accused Eilish, 22, of being “predatory” in her flirty verse on the remix of the Charli XCX track “Guess.” The Brat observe finds Charli, 32, playfully asking if listeners “wish to guess the colour” of her underwear. Eilish ran with the thought in her verse, saying “Charli likes boys, however she is aware of I’d hit it” and including “Name me for those who’re with it.”
“Billie’s verse on ‘Guess’ is high-key predatory, however y’all blinded by her normal queerbaiting for industrial acquire,” the TikTok consumer mentioned of the track. “She’s been lowering ladies to mere objects, all in an effort to persuade the lots that she’s truly into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI.”
Finneas, who often collaborates together with his pop star sister, went off on the video within the feedback, calling the consumer a “clown.”
“I obtained to observe all the web slam my sister for queer-baiting for a whole 12 months when in actuality, you have been all forcing her to label and out herself,” he wrote.
Eilish admitted to being interested in ladies in an interview with Selection in 2023.
“I really like them a lot,” Eilish mentioned. “I really like them as individuals. I’m interested in them as individuals. I’m interested in them for actual … I’m bodily interested in them. However I’m additionally so intimidated by them and their magnificence and their presence.”
She clarified that she is into women and men following a purple carpet interview with one other Selection reporter later that 12 months. As for why she’d by no means earlier than spoken about it earlier than, Eilish mentioned she didn’t see the necessity.
“I type of thought, wasn’t it apparent? I didn’t notice individuals didn’t know. I simply don’t actually consider in it,” she shared. “I’m identical to, why can’t we simply exist? I’ve been doing this for a very long time, and I simply didn’t discuss it.”
The music video for “Guess” options Eilish and Charli driving a bulldozer and dancing on prime of a mountain of underwear. The pair shared on the finish of the over-the-top clip that the undergarments featured within the video had all been donated to I Assist The Ladies, a nonprofit group that gives reduction to home abuse survivors.
“So, I’m speechless. I can’t even give you a intelligent caption. Simply go take a look at @charli_xcx new video ‘Guess’ that includes @billieeilish and know that the hundreds of unworn bras and underwear are all being donated to @isupportthegirls to assist survivors of home violence,” Ladies founder Dana Marlowe shared on Instagram.