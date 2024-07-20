Find Me Falling movie review & film summary (2024)

Author-director Stelana Kliris follows the well-worn beats of a romantic comedy along with her follow-up to her 2014 function debut, “Dedicated.” In “Discover Me Falling,” she offers the viewers a couple of surprises and as an alternative follows a predictable story of a long-delayed romantic reconnection that includes two good-looking leads. Nevertheless, the subplot about suicide simply exterior John’s doorstep feels unusually glib, dampening the temper of this escapist rom com from the soar: the film is named “Discover Me Falling” afterall. In some scenes, this plot element is performed for laughs, like when an exasperated John scolds a person wanting downcast and heading to the cliff, “Now is just not a great day to die!” Embarrassed, the person turns again, and John continues his emotional dialog with Sia. Different moments are rather more sympathetic, like when John coaxes a scared younger lady off the sting and guarantees to assist her, nevertheless it’s a tonal whiplash from nights spent at a music-filled taverna, getting sunburnt on the seashore, or reigniting a long-lost romantic flame.

As a drained rockstar seeking to get away from all of it, Harry Connick Jr. appears somewhat too polished however acts appropriately drained by all of the small city mishegoss he finds on arrival. He appears embarrassed that folks acknowledge him and is perhaps one of the vital unpretentious rock stars ever written for a film. As Sia, Agni Scott performs the a part of the achieved lady who soldiered on along with her profession and single motherhood properly, and he or she struts via the movie with a trendy sense of nonchalance. It’s a efficiency that’s virtually too cool and aloof, as a result of as their characters could verbally pine for one another, the bodily chemistry feels much less evident, and their moments of ardour look much less thrilling than a few of their arguments.

Nevertheless, Kliris’s script doesn’t simply middle on the movie’s two lovebirds. She builds out Sia’s relationship along with her daughter, Melina; her involved sister Koula (Lea Maleni), who’s weary of this dashing stranger who’s returned to Cyprus for what could also be greater than a change of surroundings; and the household’s matriarch Marikou (Aggeliki Filippidou), who’s at all times readily available to lend an ear, share her knowledge along with her household, and funky tempers between members of the family. There’s a loving familial dynamic that develops alongside the romance that additionally grounds the story within the tradition and place, not simply utilizing it as a story backdrop. Even Captain Manoli (Tony Demetriou) performs an important position in giving John a tour of the city, introducing him to the taverna the place John sees Sia for the primary time in years, and has his personal points that John then helps him and his household in return.