‘Find Me Falling’ falls flat by relying on tired tropes

My crush on Harry Connick Jr. began once I was in highschool. He created the soundtrack to one in all my favourite motion pictures of all time, “When Harry Met Sally.” A yr later, he made his movie debut in “Memphis Belle,” and he’s been recording music and appearing ever since.

I’ve liked following his profession as each a musician and an actor, so I used to be to see him within the new Netflix movie, “Discover Me Falling,” by author and director Stelana Kliris.

When John (Connick Jr.) finds that his newest album has had poor reception from each followers and critics, he decides to go to Cypress to attempt to escape. When he settles in, he realizes that his home is on a cliff that folks repeatedly journey to to leap to their deaths. In attempting to arrange a fence to forestall this, he goes into city and meets Melina (Ali Fumiko Whitney), a younger singer who guarantees to ship groceries and different objects to him. She invitations him to listen to her carry out, and whereas he’s there, he runs into Sia (Agni Scott), who he had an affair with years earlier than, and about whom he wrote his hottest music. The 2 should decide if their previous flame might be rekindled.

This film has numerous potential for some actually attention-grabbing and beautiful storylines, however it simply squanders all of them on empty, drained tropes. Each time there felt like a possibility for the story to do one thing distinctive with what was arrange, it as a substitute pivoted to one thing we have now seen tons of of occasions with out even a compelling twist.

The performances are all nice. Connick Jr. does sing on this, which is at all times a deal with, and he’s a wonderfully serviceable actor in a romantic main position. Whitney additionally has a stunning voice and is showcased a number of occasions all through the movie in that manner, however sadly, past that, there may be little supplied. There’s little chemistry between Scott and Connick Jr. of their scenes, leaving the romance underwhelming.

The movie has a number of situations the place the subject of demise comes up. In fact it’s a part of the story with the cliff that John lives on, however there may be additionally an older character who complains that she will be able to’t die, despite the fact that she has executed every thing that she desires to do. These may make for one thing considerate or creative with the romantic aspect, however sadly, they’re handled in probably the most trite methods. Suicide will not be a joke, however it’s handled merely as an apart on this film in a manner that doesn’t work.

There are some elements of “Discover Me Falling” that work, however solely on probably the most floor degree. Sadly, that is primarily a film that offers in numerous missed alternatives. You will discover me watching one thing else.

Alise Chaffins is a Morgantown author who loves motion pictures and sharing her opinions. She critiques a film from a streaming service each Saturday and one newly in theaters each Sunday. Discover extra at MacGuffin or Which means on Substack.