‘Finally, we know he’s good’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Grey Information) – A donkey that ran away from his California residence 5 years in the past was just lately discovered alive, residing with a herd of untamed elk.

Diesel the donkey disappeared in April 2019 throughout a hike when he received spooked and bolted. After looking for weeks, his house owners Terrie and Dave Drewry assumed the worst.

However earlier this 12 months, a hunter noticed the donkey amongst a herd of at the very least a dozen elk within the northern California wilderness.

Diesel’s house owners noticed the unimaginable video that the hunter had taken and posted to Instagram, and so they confirmed it was Diesel.

The hunter had noticed the herd a mere few miles from the place Diesel disappeared in 2019.

“Lastly we noticed him,” his proprietor Terrie Drewry advised KOVR. “Lastly, we all know he’s good. He’s residing his finest life. He’s completely satisfied. He’s wholesome, and it was only a aid.”

As a lot as they miss Diesel, his house owners stated they don’t seem to be going to attempt to carry him again residence as a result of he appears to be “residing his finest life, completely satisfied and wholesome” with the elk herd.

Copyright 2024 Grey Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.