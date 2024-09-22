Final score in college football

Vanderbilt soccer performed shut with Missouri the entire recreation.

The Commodores (2-1) performed bend however do not break with the Tigers (3-0) the entire recreation on protection. Missouri missed three area objectives as the sport remained tied late within the fourth quarter.

Brock Taylor missed a possible go-ahead 50-yard area objective within the fourth quarter, however Vanderbilt acquired a cease and acquired the ball again, finally opting to ship the sport to extra time pinned deep in its personal territory.

The Commodores and Tigers each scored touchdowns on their first possessions of extra time to ship it to double extra time.

Missouri made a area objective to start out off double extra time and Taylor missed his area objective in Vanderbilt’s half of double extra time to provide the Tigers a 30-27 win.

Missouri (3-0) is one in all 4 opponents ranked within the high 10 of the US LBM Coaches Ballot that Vanderbilt will face this season. The Tigers are the one opponent that may come on the highway, nevertheless, with Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all being residence video games.

The Commodores have misplaced 27 straight video games towards AP top-10 opponents with its final win coming towards then-No. 6 ranked South Carolina in 2007 getting into Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri rating updates

Extra time

Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27: Blake Craig 37-yard area objective

Going first in double extra time, Missouri’s drive stalled however the Tigers took the lead with a area objective by Craig, snapping a streak of two straight misses.

Vanderbilt 27, Missouri 27: Luther Burden 25-yard landing catch

Missouri scored a landing in a single play on its possession, sending the sport to double extra time.

Vanderbilt 27, Missouri 20: Gabe Fisher 2-yard landing catch

Stroll-on fullback Gabe Fisher, who has by no means recorded a stat in his faculty profession, scored the landing on a throw from Pavia to start out off extra time.

Fourth quarter

Vanderbilt 20, Missouri 20: Brock Taylor missed 50-yard area objective

After two missed Missouri area objectives within the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt had a drive of its personal stall, then Taylor missed from 50.

Vanderbilt 20, Missouri 20: Blake Craig missed 46-yard area objective

Craig missed his third area objective of the sport, a 46-yarder, after Vanderbilt made one other purple zone stand.

Vanderbilt 20, Missouri 20: Blake Craig missed 40-yard area objective

Missouri acquired inside Vanderbilt’s 25 but once more, however Randon Fontenette and Langston Patterson mixed for the third-down cease and Craig missed his second area objective of the day from 40 yards out.

Third quarter

Vanderbilt 20, Missouri 20: AJ Newberry 4-yard landing rush

Vanderbilt tied issues up within the late third quarter with an AJ Newberry landing run that stood upon overview.

Missouri 20, Vanderbilt 13: Marcus Carroll 3-yard landing run

Vanderbilt went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half after which on the following possession gave up the Tigers’ longest play of the season, a 64-yard rush by Nate Noel. Carroll scored one play later.

Vanderbilt 13, Missouri 13: Blake Craig 54-yard area objective

After Vanderbilt made an extended area objective to finish the primary half, Missouri responded with a 54-yarder of its personal on the opening drive of the second half.

Second quarter

Vanderbilt 13, Missouri 10: Brock Taylor 57-yard area objective

Khordae Sydnor sacked Missouri quarterback Brady Prepare dinner on fourth down with eight seconds left within the second quarter. One fast completion later, Vanderbilt set Taylor up for the 57-yard area objective to take the lead into halftime.

Vanderbilt 10, Missouri 10: Blake Craig 23-yard area objective

After beginning the drive in Vanderbilt territory, Missouri as soon as once more stalled within the purple zone as Vanderbilt pressured the sphere objective to tie it.

Vanderbilt 10, Missouri 7: Blake Craig missed 24-yard area objective

After Randon Fontenette acquired a deal with for loss on third down within the purple zone, Missouri doinked a area objective off the upright for an empty red-zone possession.

Vanderbilt 10, Missouri 7: Brock Taylor 27-yard area objective

Vanderbilt drove down the sphere however the drive stalled on the 10-yard line after a Pavia sack, main the Commodores to accept the sphere objective.

First quarter

Vanderbilt 7, Missouri 7: Brady Prepare dinner 20-yard landing go

After a drive through which Missouri had no hassle transferring the ball, Prepare dinner discovered high receiver Luther Burden for the 20-yard landing go.

Vanderbilt 7, Missouri 0: Diego Pavia 65-yard landing go

Diego Pavia escaped stress and took a uncommon deep shot, discovering an open Joseph McVay streaking for the top zone. It was the primary collegiate catch for the true freshman McVay, who had but to play in a recreation earlier than Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri time at this time

Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

3:15 p.m. CT Location: Faurot Discipline

What channel is Vanderbilt vs Missouri recreation on at this time?

Streaming: SEC Community

SEC Community (Stream on Fubo with a free trial) Radio: 102.5 The Game and the Vanderbilt Athletics app

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri will be broadcast on SEC Network. The announcers will be Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri history

Vanderbilt is 4-12-1 against Missouri all time.

Last Vanderbilt win: 2019, 21-14

Last Missouri win: 2023, 38-21

Vanderbilt vs Missouri predictions

Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 21: Missouri’s elite playmaking at receiver and an experienced quarterback are a nightmare for a very banged-up Vanderbilt defense.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Spread: Missouri -18.5

Missouri -18.5 Over/under : 52.5

: 52.5 Moneyline: Vanderbilt +700

Vanderbilt vs Missouri injury updates

Vanderbilt will be without CB Mark Davis (Achilles) and OT CJ Williams (ankle fracture), who are both out for the season. DE Zaylin Wood is also out after suffering an injury during the Georgia State game. DE Khordae Sydnor, TEs Brycen Coleman, Eli Stowers and Cole Spence and LB/S Maurice Hampton (hamstring) are questionable.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri weather update

Forecast high in Columbia for Saturday is 83 degrees. While there is a chance of rain in the morning, it is expected to clear up by kickoff time.

Vanderbilt football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Virginia Tech, 34-27 win (OT)

Sept. 7: Alcorn State, 55-0 win

Sept. 14: at Georgia State, 36-32 loss

Sept. 21: at Missouri

Sept. 28: Open

Oct. 5: Alabama

Oct. 12: at Kentucky

Oct. 19: Ball State

Oct. 26: Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: South Carolina

Nov. 16: Open

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: Tennessee

Missouri football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: Murray State, 59-0 win

Sept. 7: Buffalo, 38-0 win

Sept. 14: Boston College, 27-21 win

Sept. 21: Vanderbilt

Oct. 5: at Texas A&M

Oct. 12: at UMass

Oct. 19: Auburn

Oct. 26: at Alabama

Nov. 9: Oklahoma

Nov. 16: at South Carolina

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Nov. 30: Arkansas

Vanderbilt football news

Safety CJ Taylor will miss the first half of the game with a suspension after being ejected for targeting against Georgia State.

Vanderbilt will wear all-white uniforms with gold numbers and gold helmets.

