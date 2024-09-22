Final score in college football

Vanderbilt soccer performed shut with Missouri the entire recreation.

The Commodores (2-1) performed bend however do not break with the Tigers (3-0) the entire recreation on protection. Missouri missed three area objectives as the sport remained tied late within the fourth quarter.

Brock Taylor missed a possible go-ahead 50-yard area objective within the fourth quarter, however Vanderbilt acquired a cease and acquired the ball again, finally opting to ship the sport to extra time pinned deep in its personal territory.

The Commodores and Tigers each scored touchdowns on their first possessions of extra time to ship it to double extra time.

Missouri made a area objective to start out off double extra time and Taylor missed his area objective in Vanderbilt’s half of double extra time to provide the Tigers a 30-27 win.

Missouri (3-0) is one in all 4 opponents ranked within the high 10 of the US LBM Coaches Ballot that Vanderbilt will face this season. The Tigers are the one opponent that may come on the highway, nevertheless, with Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all being residence video games.

The Commodores have misplaced 27 straight video games towards AP top-10 opponents with its final win coming towards then-No. 6 ranked South Carolina in 2007 getting into Saturday.

