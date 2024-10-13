Final score, highlights in Week 7 game

ATHENS, Ga. — Mississippi State soccer held its first lead of the season towards an FBS opponent, however it shortly went downhill from there earlier than the Bulldogs rallied vs No. 4 Georgia on Saturday. 

After a Carson Beck interception, MSU kicked a 47-yard subject aim for a 3-0 lead within the first quarter. From there, Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) scored on 5 consecutive drives earlier than Mississippi State(1-4, 0-3) discovered its offense within the second half in a 41-31 loss on at Sanford Stadium. 

It’s Mississippi State’s fifth consecutive loss after beating Jap Kentucky within the season opener. MSU returns to Starkville for a three-game homestand starting subsequent week towards Texas A&M.

Mississippi State vs Georgia rating updates

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31: Kelly Akharaiyi lengthy landing

Michael Van Buren Jr. hit Kelly Akharaiyi for a 35-yard landing.

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 24: Trevor Etienne 1-yard dashing landing

Georgia crushed any hope of a Mississippi State comeback with an extended drive capped with a Trevor Etienne quick dashing landing.

Finish of the third quarter: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 24

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 24: Davon Sales space 2-yard receiving landing

On fourth down, Michael Van Buren Jr. threw a 2-yard landing go to Davon Sales space with 2:40 to play within the third quarter.

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 17: Johnnie Daniels 19-yard dashing landing

Johnnie Daniels turned the nook for a 19-yard dashing landing with 8:27 to play within the third quarter.

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 10: Arian Smith 42-yard landing from Carson Beck

Georgia scored 1 minute, 12 seconds into the second half on an Arian Smith 42-yard landing catch.

Halftime: Georgia 27, Mississippi State 10

Georgia 27, Mississippi State 10: Lawson Luckie 1-yard landing

Carson Beck hit Lawson Luckie for a 1-yard landing with 1:56 remaining within the second quarter.

Georgia 20, Mississippi State 10: Dillon Bell 31-yard landing

Dillon Bell made a spectacular leaping catch behind the tip zone for one more Georgia landing with 6:32 remaining within the second quarter.

Georgia 13, Mississippi State 10: Kelly Akharaiyi 24-yard landing

After Michael Van Buren Jr. hit Mario Craver for a 72-yard go, he linked with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 24-yard landing with 8:46 to play within the second quarter.

Georgia 13, Mississippi State 3: Peyton Woodring 32-yard subject aim

Georgia scored on its third consecutive drive, this time a 32-yard subject aim with 10:51 to play within the second quarter.

Finish of the primary quarter: Georgia 10, Mississippi State 3

Georgia 10, Mississippi State 3: Branson Robinson dashing landing

Branson Robinson scored a 5-yard dashing landing with 2:13 remaining within the first quarter. MSU has but to select up a primary down.

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 3: Peyton Woodring subject aim

Georgia answered MSU’s factors with a 45-field aim of its personal.

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 0: Kyle Ferrie subject aim

Brice Pollock intercepted Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, then Kyle Ferrie hit a 47-yard subject aim with 12:05 to play within the first quarter.

