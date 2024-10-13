Final score, highlights in Week 7 game

ATHENS, Ga. — Mississippi State soccer held its first lead of the season towards an FBS opponent, however it shortly went downhill from there earlier than the Bulldogs rallied vs No. 4 Georgia on Saturday.

After a Carson Beck interception, MSU kicked a 47-yard subject aim for a 3-0 lead within the first quarter. From there, Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) scored on 5 consecutive drives earlier than Mississippi State(1-4, 0-3) discovered its offense within the second half in a 41-31 loss on at Sanford Stadium.

It’s Mississippi State’s fifth consecutive loss after beating Jap Kentucky within the season opener. MSU returns to Starkville for a three-game homestand starting subsequent week towards Texas A&M.

Mississippi State vs Georgia rating updates

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31: Kelly Akharaiyi lengthy landing

Michael Van Buren Jr. hit Kelly Akharaiyi for a 35-yard landing.

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 24: Trevor Etienne 1-yard dashing landing

Georgia crushed any hope of a Mississippi State comeback with an extended drive capped with a Trevor Etienne quick dashing landing.

Finish of the third quarter: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 24

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 24: Davon Sales space 2-yard receiving landing

On fourth down, Michael Van Buren Jr. threw a 2-yard landing go to Davon Sales space with 2:40 to play within the third quarter.

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 17: Johnnie Daniels 19-yard dashing landing

Johnnie Daniels turned the nook for a 19-yard dashing landing with 8:27 to play within the third quarter.

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 10: Arian Smith 42-yard landing from Carson Beck

Georgia scored 1 minute, 12 seconds into the second half on an Arian Smith 42-yard landing catch.

Halftime: Georgia 27, Mississippi State 10

Georgia 27, Mississippi State 10: Lawson Luckie 1-yard landing

Carson Beck hit Lawson Luckie for a 1-yard landing with 1:56 remaining within the second quarter.

Georgia 20, Mississippi State 10: Dillon Bell 31-yard landing

Dillon Bell made a spectacular leaping catch behind the tip zone for one more Georgia landing with 6:32 remaining within the second quarter.

Georgia 13, Mississippi State 10: Kelly Akharaiyi 24-yard landing

After Michael Van Buren Jr. hit Mario Craver for a 72-yard go, he linked with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 24-yard landing with 8:46 to play within the second quarter.

Georgia 13, Mississippi State 3: Peyton Woodring 32-yard subject aim

Georgia scored on its third consecutive drive, this time a 32-yard subject aim with 10:51 to play within the second quarter.

Finish of the primary quarter: Georgia 10, Mississippi State 3

Georgia 10, Mississippi State 3: Branson Robinson dashing landing

Branson Robinson scored a 5-yard dashing landing with 2:13 remaining within the first quarter. MSU has but to select up a primary down.

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 3: Peyton Woodring subject aim

Georgia answered MSU’s factors with a 45-field aim of its personal.

Mississippi State 3, Georgia 0: Kyle Ferrie subject aim

Brice Pollock intercepted Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, then Kyle Ferrie hit a 47-yard subject aim with 12:05 to play within the first quarter.

Mississippi State vs Georgia time right this moment

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Location: Sanford Stadium

What channel is Mississippi State vs Georgia sport on right this moment?

TV channel: SEC Community

ESPN+ (subscribe right this moment) Radio: MSU Sports activities Community and Sirius XM channel 374

Mississippi State versus Georgia can be broadcast on SEC Community. Taylor Zarzour can be on the decision with analyst Matt Stinchcomb and sideline reporter Alyssa Lang. Streaming is accessible on ESPN+.

Mississippi State vs Georgia historical past

Sequence report: Georgia leads 20-6

Georgia leads 20-6 Mississippi State’s final win : 2010 (24-12)

: 2010 (24-12) Georgia’s final win: 2022 (45-19)

Mississippi State vs Georgia predictions

Georgia 40, Mississippi State 10: MSU’s final aim, in fact, is to win. Its lifelike aim needs to be to maintain the sport shut and aggressive, prefer it did towards Texas. MSU simply doesn’t have the firepower to take down Georgia.

Mississippi State vs Georgia betting odds

Recreation traces and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Mississippi State +33.5

Mississippi State +33.5 Over/below : 54.5

: 54.5 Moneyline: N/A

Mississippi State vs Georgia damage updates

Mississippi State obtained more healthy over the open week with beginning defenders Isaac Smith and Kedrick Bingley-Jones taken off the damage report. Click on right here for the complete damage report.

Mississippi State vs Georgia climate replace

In keeping with AccuWeather, it is going to be 80 levels at kickoff with 6 mph winds and a 0% likelihood of rain.

Mississippi State soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Jap Kentucky (56-7, W)

Sept. 7: at Arizona State (30-23, L)

Sept. 14: vs. Toledo (41-17, L)

Sept. 21: vs. Florida (45-28, L)

Sept. 28: at Texas (35-13, L)

Oct. 12: at Georgia

Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 2: vs. UMass

Nov. 9: at Tennessee

Nov. 23: vs. Missouri

Nov. 29: at Ole Miss

Georgia soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (34-3, W)

Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech (48-3, W)

Sept. 14: at Kentucky (13-12, W)

Sept. 28: at Alabama (41-34, L)

Oct. 5: vs. Auburn (31-13, W)

Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19: at Texas

Nov. 2: vs. Florida

Nov. 9: at Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23: vs. UMass

Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech

Mississippi State soccer information

Michael Van Buren Jr. can be making his second profession begin at quarterback after Blake Shapen’s season-ending damage.

Zavion Hardy, the highest junior school participant within the nation, dedicated to Mississippi State through the open week.

Mississippi State misplaced a dedication from Kemper County four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr.

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. Electronic mail him at [email protected] and observe him on X @sklarsam_.

