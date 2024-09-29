Final score, highlights in Week 5 game

AUSTIN, Texas — Mississippi State soccer’s slide continued Saturday.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 Texas 35-13 at Darrell Ok Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. It is the fourth straight loss for MSU (1-4, 0-2 SEC), who hasn’t held a lead in a recreation since Week 1.

Michael Van Buren Jr. began at quarterback for Blake Shapen, who suffered a season-ending shoulder harm final week. Redshirt freshman Chris Parson performed some, too. Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) began Arch Manning for the second week in a row at quarterback over the injured Quinn Ewers. 

Mississippi State has an open week earlier than it performs at Georgia on Saturday, October 12.

Mississippi State vs. Texas rating updates

Texas 35, Mississippi State 13: Isaiah Bond speeding landing

Texas huge receiver Isaiah Bond took a reverse for a 26-yard landing with 3:03 to play.

Texas 28, Mississippi State 13: Michael Van Buren Jr. first profession landing

Van Buren minimize up the center for a 12-yard speeding landing with 6:12 to play.

Texas 28, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning 27-yard passing landing

Manning threw an ideal cross to DeAndre Moore Jr. on third down for one more landing with 9:30 to play.

Finish of the third quarter: Texas 21, Mississippi State 6

Texas 21, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning speeding landing

Arch Manning had a 26-yard rush, however was tackled on the MSU 1-yard line. He scored three performs in a while a quarterback dive on the ultimate play of the third quarter.

Halftime: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Texas 14, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning 49-yard landing

Manning linked with DeAndre Moore Jr. on third down for a 49-yard landing with 29 seconds to play within the second quarter.

Texas 7, Mississippi State 6: Kyle Ferrie 31-yard discipline objective

Mississippi State is operating the ball properly and taking part in sturdy protection. Kyle Ferrie kicked his second discipline objective of the half, a 31-yarder with 1:56 to play within the second quarter.

Texas 7, Mississippi State 3: Kyle Ferrie 45-yard discipline objective

Mississippi State took benefit of a brief discipline because of Zakari Tillman partially blocking a punt.

Finish of the primary quarter: Texas 7, Mississippi State 0

Texas 7, Mississippi State 0: Jaydon Blue quick speeding landing

The Longhorns wanted solely 5 performs for his or her first rating of the sport. Jaydon Blue scored from one yard out with 6:06 remaining within the first quarter.

