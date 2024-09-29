Final score, highlights in Week 5 game

AUSTIN, Texas — Mississippi State soccer’s slide continued Saturday.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 Texas 35-13 at Darrell Ok Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. It is the fourth straight loss for MSU (1-4, 0-2 SEC), who hasn’t held a lead in a recreation since Week 1.

Michael Van Buren Jr. began at quarterback for Blake Shapen, who suffered a season-ending shoulder harm final week. Redshirt freshman Chris Parson performed some, too. Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) began Arch Manning for the second week in a row at quarterback over the injured Quinn Ewers.

Mississippi State has an open week earlier than it performs at Georgia on Saturday, October 12.

Mississippi State vs. Texas rating updates

Texas 35, Mississippi State 13: Isaiah Bond speeding landing

Texas huge receiver Isaiah Bond took a reverse for a 26-yard landing with 3:03 to play.

Texas 28, Mississippi State 13: Michael Van Buren Jr. first profession landing

Van Buren minimize up the center for a 12-yard speeding landing with 6:12 to play.

Texas 28, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning 27-yard passing landing

Manning threw an ideal cross to DeAndre Moore Jr. on third down for one more landing with 9:30 to play.

Finish of the third quarter: Texas 21, Mississippi State 6

Texas 21, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning speeding landing

Arch Manning had a 26-yard rush, however was tackled on the MSU 1-yard line. He scored three performs in a while a quarterback dive on the ultimate play of the third quarter.

Halftime: Texas 14, Mississippi State 6

Texas 14, Mississippi State 6: Arch Manning 49-yard landing

Manning linked with DeAndre Moore Jr. on third down for a 49-yard landing with 29 seconds to play within the second quarter.

Texas 7, Mississippi State 6: Kyle Ferrie 31-yard discipline objective

Mississippi State is operating the ball properly and taking part in sturdy protection. Kyle Ferrie kicked his second discipline objective of the half, a 31-yarder with 1:56 to play within the second quarter.

Texas 7, Mississippi State 3: Kyle Ferrie 45-yard discipline objective

Mississippi State took benefit of a brief discipline because of Zakari Tillman partially blocking a punt.

Finish of the primary quarter: Texas 7, Mississippi State 0

Texas 7, Mississippi State 0: Jaydon Blue quick speeding landing

The Longhorns wanted solely 5 performs for his or her first rating of the sport. Jaydon Blue scored from one yard out with 6:06 remaining within the first quarter.

Mississippi State vs Texas time immediately

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Location: Darrell Ok Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

What channel is Mississippi State vs Texas recreation on immediately?

TV channel: SEC Community

ESPN+ (subscribe immediately) Radio: MSU Sports activities Community and Sirius XM channels 106 and 190

Mississippi State versus Texas shall be broadcast on SEC Community. Tom Hart shall be on the decision with analyst Cole Cubelic and sideline reporter Alyssa Lang. Streaming is on the market on ESPN+.

Mississippi State vs Texas historical past

Collection document: Tied, 2-2

Tied, 2-2 Mississippi State’s final win : 1992 (28-10)

: 1992 (28-10) Texas’ final win: 1999 (38-11)

Mississippi State vs Texas predictions

Texas 50, Mississippi State 17: The Longhorns have outscored their opponents by a median margin of 42 factors. That sounds about proper for the place this recreation’s margin shall be. Mississippi State simply doesn’t have the expertise on the strains of scrimmage to compete with Texas proper now. Click on right here for a full matchup evaluation.

Mississippi State vs Texas betting odds

Recreation strains and odds from BetMGM as of Saturday:

Unfold: Mississippi State +37.5

Mississippi State +37.5 Over/beneath : 58.5

: 58.5 Moneyline: N/A

Mississippi State vs Texas harm updates

Mississippi State has six gamers out, together with quarterback Blake Shapen, operating again Keyvone Lee, huge receivers Creed Whittemore and Trent Hudson and defensive lineman Kalvin Dinkins. For Texas, beginning quarterback Quinn Ewers is questionable. Click on right here for the total harm report.

Mississippi State vs Texas climate replace

In line with AccuWeather, it will likely be 95 levels at kickoff with 8 mph winds and a 0% likelihood of rain.

Mississippi State soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Jap Kentucky (56-7, W)

Sept. 7: at Arizona State (30-23, L)

Sept. 14: vs. Toledo (41-17, L)

Sept. 21: vs. Florida (45-28, L)

Sept. 28: at Texas

Oct. 12: at Georgia

Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 2: vs. UMass

Nov. 9: at Tennessee

Nov. 23: vs. Missouri

Nov. 29: at Ole Miss

Texas soccer 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State (52-0, W)

Sept. 7: at Michigan (31-12, W)

Sept. 14: vs. UTSA (56-7, W)

Sept. 21: vs. Louisiana-Monroe (51-3, W)

Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 19: vs. Georiga

Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: vs. Florida

Nov. 16: at Arkansas

Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 30: at Texas A&M

Mississippi State soccer information

Beginning quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder harm.

True freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. will begin in opposition to Texas, although redshirt freshman Chris Parson might get some taking part in time, too.

The Mississippi State soccer program acquired an $8 million donation final week.

Sam Sklar is the Mississippi State beat reporter for the Clarion Ledger. E-mail him at [email protected] and comply with him on X @sklarsam_.