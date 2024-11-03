Final score, highlights from week 10 game

The No. 1 Oregon soccer crew defeated defending nationwide champion Michigan Saturday in The Large Home, 38-17.

The Geese (9-0, 6-0 Large Ten) acquired out to an enormous lead, going forward 28-10 at halftime earlier than doing simply sufficient to defeat the Wolverines (5-4, 3-3 Large Ten) to remain undefeated on the yr.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel linked on 22 of 34 passes for 294 yards and a landing plus one other on the bottom. Working again Jordan James had 23 carries for 117 yards and a rating, and backup tailback Noah Whittington had 36 dashing yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Traeshon Holden was one other standout, totaling 149 receiving yards on six catches for the Geese.

Oregon vs Michigan rating updates

