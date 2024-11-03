Final score, highlights from week 10 game

The No. 1 Oregon soccer crew defeated defending nationwide champion Michigan Saturday in The Large Home, 38-17.

The Geese (9-0, 6-0 Large Ten) acquired out to an enormous lead, going forward 28-10 at halftime earlier than doing simply sufficient to defeat the Wolverines (5-4, 3-3 Large Ten) to remain undefeated on the yr.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel linked on 22 of 34 passes for 294 yards and a landing plus one other on the bottom. Working again Jordan James had 23 carries for 117 yards and a rating, and backup tailback Noah Whittington had 36 dashing yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Traeshon Holden was one other standout, totaling 149 receiving yards on six catches for the Geese.

Oregon vs Michigan rating updates

FINAL: No. 1 Oregon 38, Michigan 17

The Geese salted away the clock, then scored a landing with beneath 30 seconds remaining to safe their ninth-straight victory. Jordan James plunged in from just some yards out for the sport’s remaining landing.

Geese get essential fourth-down cease close to the objective line

After Michigan drove all the best way to the Oregon 10-yard-line, the Geese acquired off the sector with a important fourth-down cease, and maintain on to a 31-17 lead with 7:24 left within the fourth quarter.

Senior OL Marcus Harper II goes down with an harm

Following an incomplete move by Dillon Gabriel, senior offensive lineman and beginning left guard Marcus Harper II went down on the sector and was attended to by Oregon medical workers for an prolonged interval. Harper finally acquired up and walked off the sector with out assist. Harper was rolled up on as he was move blocking for Gabriel.

Sophomore Kawika Rogers got here in for Harper.

END 3Q: Oregon 31, Michigan 17

The Geese lead the defending nationwide champions by two touchdowns heading into the ultimate quarter-hour of the sport. Michigan confronted third-and-8 from its personal 27-yard-line to begin the body.

Rating: Oregon 31, Michigan 17

Atticus Sappington kicked a 26-yard discipline objective with 36 seconds to go within the third quarter. The Geese had first-and-goal on the Michigan 10 earlier than their drive stalled on the 8.

Rating: Oregon 28, Michigan 17

Davis Warren threw a 6-yard TD move to Peyton O’Leary on the 7:09 mark of the third quarter. On the drive, Michigan tight finish Colston Loveland had three catches for 55 yards, together with a 20-yarder to the Geese’ 6-yard-line.

Halftime: Oregon 28, Michigan 10

The Geese dominated the primary half and take an 18-point lead into the break.

Rating: Oregon 28, Michigan 10

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran 23 yards untouched into the top zone with 35 seconds left within the first half.

Large play nullified by Oregon penalty

Evan Stewart made a spectacular hovering, one-handed catch at the back of the top zone from 34-yards out however the landing was nullified by an unlawful man downfield penalty known as on offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.

Rating: Oregon 21, Michigan 10

The Wolverines kicked a 38-yard-field objective with 1:51 to play within the half.

Rating: Oregon 21, Michigan 7

Noah Whittington scored his second TD of the sport on a 6-yard run with 4:19 to play within the first half, capping a 94-yard drive. The Geese acquired into scoring place due to a 38-yard reception by Traeshon Holden that put the ball on the Michigan 6.

Tez Johnson out for the sport

The star broad receiver is on the sideline in avenue garments and will not play once more at present. Johnson left the sport within the first quarter after an 11-yard catch. He’s Oregon’s main receiver this season with 64 catches for 649 yards and eight TDs.

Oregon forces one other punt …

… and this one was discipline by receiver Evan Stewart, who made a good catch on the Oregon 13. Beginning punt returner Tez Johnson has left the sport with an harm and Ryan Pellum fumbled on his return within the first quarter, main the Wolverines’ rating.

Rating: Oregon 14, Michigan 7

Noah Whittington scored on a 1-yard run on the 14:30 mark of the second quarter as Oregon retakes the lead. The rating went to video evaluation earlier than it was confirmed. The TD was setup by a 20-yard catch-and-run to the objective line by Terrance Ferguson.

Finish of 1Q: Oregon 7, Michigan 7

The Geese have outgained the Wolverines 102-34 and have the ball on the Michigan 21 when play resumes.

Rating: Oregon 7, Michigan 7

The Wolverines make the most of the Oregon turnover with a landing on their ensuing drive as Tyler Morris catches a 7-yard move ultimately zone to tie the rating with 1:31 to play within the first quarter.

Oregon turnover deep in their very own territory

Punt returner Ryan Pellum, who was filling in for the injured Tez Johnson, fumbled a return that Michigan recovered on the Geese’ 28-yard line.

Tez Johnson headed to locker room

The Oregon receiver was seen on the sideline holding his shoulder after an 11-yard reception within the first quarter.

Rating: Oregon 7, Michigan 0

The Geese strike first on a 2-yard TD move from Dillon Gabriel to Evan Stewart as Oregon took its opening drive 63 yards on 12 performs in 6:26 minutes to guide 7-0 on the 6:53 mark of the primary quarter.

Geese’ protection opens sturdy

Oregon held Michigan to a few performs on its opening drive. Derrick Harmon had a deal with for a loss on the primary play to set the tone. Jordan Burch got here in on third down for his first motion because the Oct. 4 win towards Michigan State.

Oregon will begin on protection

The Geese gained the toss and deferred to the second half. The kickoff is moments away.

Oregon’s Derrick Harmon seems to unleash havoc on previous rival

Derrick Harmon is returning house with in poor health intent.

The Geese’ standout defensive deal with from Detroit — a first-year switch from Michigan State — wants no motivation on Saturday.

It is the Geese’ first journey to The Large Home since 2007.

The Wolverines had been as soon as Harmon’s archrival throughout his years in East Lansing, and people emotions have not gone away since his transfer to the West Coast.

“Do not like them,” Harmon stated earlier this week. “I am gonna go away it there. Do not like them.”

Oregon’s Burch, Ferguson set to play vs. Michigan

Oregon seems it should have two starters again in its lineup towards Michigan as defensive finish Jordan Burch and tight finish Terrance Ferguson weren’t on the Large Ten Availability report issued by the convention on Saturday.

Burch has missed three straight video games since getting injured in apply earlier than the Geese performed Ohio State in Oct. 12. Ferguson has missed the previous two video games after getting his appendix eliminated a couple of days earlier than Oregon performed Purdue on Oct. 18.

Reserve offensive lineman Dave Iuli was additionally not on the supply for the primary time this season.

No gamers had been listed as questionable by Oregon.

Huge receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyler Kasper, defensive backs Jahlil Florence and Khamari Terrell, offensive lineman Matthew Bedford and defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner are all out.

