Final ‘Demon Slayer’ Films to Launch as Theatrical Trilogy

Crunchyroll has acquired “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Citadel,” which can debut in theaters globally as a trilogy of movies.

The three movies shall be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Footage Leisure worldwide, excluding some Asian territories and Japan. No launch dates have been disclosed.

The three-part cinematic films symbolize the ultimate arc and end result of the vastly in style award-winning anime shonen collection.

“’Demon Slayer’ has been an exceptional franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been part of it from the start,” mentioned Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “Crunchyroll is thrilled to have the ability to carry this trilogy of movies to followers, on the massive display, and it guarantees to be one of many actually epic and consequential pop cultural occasions of our time when it hits theaters.”

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” relies on the manga collection by Gotoge Koyoharu revealed beneath Shueisha’s Soar Comics unit since 2018. It consists of 23 volumes and has bought over 150 million copies.

The story begins when Kamado Tanjiro, a boy whose household is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to show his youthful sister Nezuko again right into a human after she is reworked right into a demon.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” first premiered in April 2019 with the “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc,” adopted by the characteristic movie “Mugen Prepare” in October 2020, and the TV collection “Mugen Prepare Arc” and “Leisure District Arc” from 2021 via 2022. In 2023, the “Swordsmith Village Arc” debuted on Crunchyroll, shortly after the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village” theatrical launch.

In 2024, the “Hashira Coaching Arc” debuted, shortly after the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To Hashira Coaching” theatrical launch. The animation manufacturing is by ufotable.

The newest movies – “Mugen Prepare,” “To the Swordsmith Village” and “To the Hashira Coaching” – have been each business and fan successes. “Mugen Prepare” at the moment holds the document because the highest-grossing anime film of all time and is the highest-grossing Japanese movie on the world field workplace, garnering over $500 million to this point. It at the moment ranks because the second-highest grossing anime movie in U.S. field workplace historical past.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is at the moment obtainable to stream on Crunchyroll.

Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021 and merged it with its personal anime streaming platform Funimation, however selected to retain the Crunchyroll model and to develop it as a streaming and theatrical participant.

Crunchyroll LLC is an independently-operated three way partnership between U.S.-based Sony Footage Leisure and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Leisure (Japan) Inc. Finally, each are subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Individually, Sony lately introduced that it’s going to launch an academy to additional develop anime inventive expertise.