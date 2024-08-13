Final Day of Tina Peters Trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – Within the remaining hours of the Tina Peters trial on its eighth and remaining day, proceedings noticed closing statements from the protection and prosecution, jury deliberations, and a remaining verdict.

Tina Peters faces (3) three costs of making an attempt to affect a public servant, (5) two costs of conspiracy to commit felony impersonation, (6) one cost of felony impersonation, (7) 1st-degree official misconduct, (8) id theft, (9) violation of obligation, and (10) failure to adjust to necessities of Secretary of State. If convicted on all counts, Peters may resist 20 years in state jail and be fined tens of millions of {dollars}.

All of the proof within the case had been offered. Each the prosecution and protection had a chance to make closing statements.

The prosecution closed by saying the case of Tina Peters was a easy cover-up laced with lies, deceit, and fraud. Prosecutors argued Peters used Conan Hayes, a person from California, to impersonate Gerald Wooden and enter a safe tabulation room to tamper with election tools. Mr. Shapiro with the prosecution mentioned, “The defendant violated the belief of her workplace. She violated the belief of her employees. Folks like Stephanie Wenholz, and Brandy Vance—harmless, hard-working public servants. Most significantly, she violated the belief of this neighborhood—the residents of Mesa County, Colorado.”

The protection’s closing assertion targeted on the absurdity of the case and mentioned it didn’t make sense that she was being charged with ten crimes for what they mentioned was one choice that was not unlawful on the time. Peter’s attorneys additionally identified the prosecution didn’t subpoena Conan Hayes, and they didn’t present the ‘Code Monkey Z’ video. Mr. Case with the protection group mentioned, “Why did they not present you the Code Monkey Z video? We heard (all through) the entire trial that that is the factor that will put the Secretary of State in jeopardy. The Secretary of State witness mentioned it was the worst factor he had ever seen, however they won’t present it to you.” The prosecution continued saying Peters was a goal and being made an instance by the federal government. They appealed to the jury and instructed them the witness testimonies couldn’t show past an inexpensive doubt that Peters was responsible.

The jury deliberated and reached a unanimous verdict on all ten costs. Peters was discovered responsible on all three costs of making an attempt to affect a public servant, one cost of conspiracy to commit felony impersonation, 1st-degree official misconduct, violation of obligation, and failure to adjust to necessities of the Secretary of State. The jury discovered Peter not responsible of felony impersonation, id theft, and one depend of conspiracy to commit felony impersonation.

Peter awaits sentencing for her convictions on October third. Her sentencing will run from 9:30 AM to noontime and can be accomplished through jury trial.

