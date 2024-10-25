Fighting Hawks draw 0-0 to St. Thomas in season finale

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota Combating Hawks concluded the common season with a scoreless draw to the St. Thomas Tommies. In the present day’s tie eliminates NoDak from Summit League postseason competition.

St. Thomas began the sport off firing off three photographs earlier than UND was in a position to get their first within the eighth minute. The remainder of the primary half was comparatively even with photographs 7-3 and photographs on purpose 4-3 in favor of the Tommies. Regardless of being simply outshot UND led possession 51%-49%.

The second half was dominated by St. Thomas with photographs being 11-4 and photographs on purpose 3-2. The Hawks had a couple of beauty on internet within the second with one shot hitting the crossbar and one other strong shot that was was saved by UST’s goalkeeper Olivia Rowe.

Postgame Notes

• The all-time collection stays tied at 1-1-2.

• In the present day’s draw was the primary time UND has tied St. Thomas at Bronson Subject.

• With final season’s 0-0 contest towards the Tommies, UND has not scored towards UST since Oct. 2, 2022.

• The Hawks finish the season 4-8-6, tying the all-time report for ties in a single season.

• Freshman Grace Miller notched her second shutout of the season whereas recording seven saves.

• St. Thomas bested UND in photographs 18-7 and photographs on purpose 7-5.

• UND led nook kicks 5-3.

• The Hawks tallied 14 fouls, in comparison with UST’s 5.

