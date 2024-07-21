Fight To MAGA Price Prediction: FIGHT Skyrockets 124% After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Struggle To MAGA value surged 124% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.02775 as of 03:41 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 239% to $80.8 million.

This comes as former President Donald Trump turned the goal of an assassination try on Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days earlier than he was to simply accept the Republican nomination.

Images of a defiant Trump with blood on his face whereas he pumped his fist within the air shouting ”battle” circulated on social platforms thereafter. Trump’s ear was clipped by a bullet.

Odds in favor of Trump retaking the White Home have soared to an all-time excessive, a improvement seen as excellent news for the crypto neighborhood since Trump guarantees to be the “crypto president.”

Trump’s election odds simply hit 70%. Yet one more all-time excessive. pic.twitter.com/S2GdqIdetL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 14, 2024

The Struggle To MAGA value soars at a time when the crypto Worry and Greed Index reveals Greed, with traders eyeing a brand new bull run.

Struggle To MAGA Value Set To Soar Larger Over The Ascending Triangle

The Struggle To MAGA value has been buying and selling throughout the $0.012 vary from yesterday, in keeping with information from GeckoTerminal. Nonetheless, the bulls have remained resilient, pushing the token by a markup section to the $0.02867 resistance stage.

The value of Struggle To MAGA has been fluctuating inside this stage for about an hour, because it goals to proceed with its upward development over the ascending triangle sample.

FIGHT value additionally trades properly above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs) on the 5-minute chart, which reveals that the token could also be on a sustained rally within the coming hours.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) is headed up in direction of the overbought area, at present at 68, which reveals that consumers are actively shopping for, because the shopping for strain intensifies.

Struggle To MAGA Value Prediction

The Struggle To MAGA value evaluation reveals a really sturdy bullish development, because the FIGHT bulls goal to capitalize on the ascending triangle to push the token additional above, focusing on $0.050 immediately.

Nonetheless, the asset is at present overvalued, with the RSI hovering over because it hurtles in direction of the 70-overbought area. Sellers might begin promoting, which can push the value of Struggle To MAGA down, with $0.02640 (200-day SMA) being the instant assist stage.

In the meantime, because the Struggle To MAGA value soars over the ascending triangle, different traders are snapping up the brand new GameFi token Mega Cube (DICE), which is ready to be the primary GambleFi challenge on the Solana blockchain.

Based on YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, which has greater than 700k subscribers, $DICE has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

Scorching New Solana GameFi Token Mega Cube Blasts Previous $1.6 Million In Crypto ICO

The Mega Cube platform boasts over 4,000 video games, greater than 50 sports activities betting choices, and a thriving neighborhood of fifty,000 lively gamers. Its 10,000 lively gamers generate over $50 million in wagers each month,

Love Stay On line casino? We have got you! Be a part of the Sunday’s Mega Cube Stay On line casino Event 🎲 Compete to face an opportunity to win a share of the large 2,000 USDT Prize Pool Be a part of right here👇https://t.co/15SuIhYgAO pic.twitter.com/f8vQ2a7Qgg — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 14, 2024

DICE goals to surpass the on line casino large Rollbit Coin and emulate the success of earlier launches like TG. On line casino, which soared 4X after itemizing.

DICE holders even have a possibility to share in Mega Cube on line casino’s earnings by way of a novel staking system.

If you happen to’d like to hitch the presale, you should purchase $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.09548 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may as well earn 10% on any purchases made by traders you refer.

