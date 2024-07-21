Fight Price Prediction: FIGHT Pumps 38% After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt As Traders Rush To Buy This ICO With Time Running Out

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Combat value pumped over 38% up to now 24 hours to commerce at $0.01138 as of seven:45 a.m. EST as traders rush to buy the meme coin.

This current surge within the FIGHT value follows an assassination try on the previous President Donald Trump throughout a marketing campaign rally on July 13.

The Combat Worth Falls Out Of An Ascending Channel

1-hour chart for FIGHT/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Combat value fell out of a short-term medium value channel within the final couple of hours. Consequently, the meme coin is now susceptible to testing the rapid assist stage at $0.01044. Breaking beneath this crucial value level may then expose FIGHT to the danger of plunging to as little as $0.005530 within the following 24 hours.

Nevertheless, the Combat value remaining above $0.01044 for the following 4 hours may invalidate the bullish thesis. Merchants may subsequently resolve to enter into a protracted place for the meme coin.

With the potential purchase quantity, FIGHT may accumulate the momentum wanted to problem the $0.01535 resistance. Continued purchase stress ought to the altcoin attain this threshold may push the crypto’s value to $0.02039.

Technicals Warn The Combat Worth Would possibly Lose The $0.01044 Assist

Technical indicators on FIGHT’s hourly chart warn the meme coin’s value may lose the $0.01044 assist stage quickly. Extra particularly, the Relative Power Index (RSI) and the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are exhibiting destructive indicators.

RSI readings have dropped from 60 to beneath the essential 50 benchmark all through the previous few hours. Merchants may see this as an indication that sellers have gained the higher hand towards patrons on FIGHT’s chart. It may subsequently be simpler for bears to drive the Combat value down within the subsequent couple of hours than will probably be for bulls to push it up throughout the identical interval.

A serious bearish technical flag can also be on the verge of being triggered by the MACD indicator. Within the final couple of hours, the MACD line has been collapsing in direction of the MACD Sign line. An intersection between these two indicators may sign that FIGHT has entered a short-term destructive pattern.

As technicals begin to flag bearish on FIGHT’s hourly chart, traders may flip to AI meme coin WienerAI (WAI) to develop their capital because the crypto’s ICO enters its ultimate stage.

A Canine-Themed Token With Highly effective Analytical Capabilities

Not like the dog-themed cryptos that got here earlier than it, WienerAI (WAI) comes with excessive ranges of utility. With its capability to soak up chunks of market knowledge to uncover hidden insights, the mission goals to help traders and merchants in making extra knowledgeable selections.

Effective-tuned to research the crypto markets, WienerAI is the proper instrument for merchants seeking to enhance their income.

Along with figuring out commerce alternatives, WienerAI additionally affords WAI holders a seamless token swap answer and MEV safety. This ensures that merchants are in a position to virtually instantaneously execute their orders with out the concern of being entrance run by MEV bots.

With its suite of buying and selling instruments and its attraction to meme coin traders, WAI’s value may surge within the coming weeks. Famend YouTuber ClayBro just lately shared that he’s bullish on WienerAI in a video for his 130,000 subscribers.

Time Is Operating Out For Buyers To Purchase WAI At ICO Costs

Buyers have despatched greater than $7.4 million to WienerAI’s presale thus far, signaling sturdy confidence within the mission’s future. With the ICO’s conclusion lower than 15 days away, time is working out for traders to amass the token at pre-launch costs.

WienerAI is about to take off! Prepare for a brand new period in AI-powered buying and selling 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/jnw52GIQjc — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 15, 2024

There’s additionally a profitable staking alternative obtainable for patrons at this early stage. Anybody who buys and locks up WAI earlier than WienerAI’s ICO ends will change into eligible for a 151% APY.

To get in on these rewards, traders should buy the token by means of the easy purchase widget embedded on the mission’s official web site. Promoting for $0.00073, WAI might be purchased utilizing both ETH, BNB, USDT or financial institution card.

Buy and stake WAI right here earlier than its presale ends.

Associated Articles:

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

