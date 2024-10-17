Fever’s Caitlin Clark, Aces’ A’ja Wilson named All-WNBA

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on Wednesday grew to become the league’s first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be named to the All-WNBA first staff, whereas Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces have been unanimous alternatives.

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Solar) have been additionally first-team alternatives.

Clark, the league’s Rookie of the 12 months, earned 52 first-team votes and was on 66 of the 67 ballots that have been submitted by a nationwide media panel.

She’s the fifth rookie ever to have that honor, becoming a member of Parker, Sue Fowl, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi.

She began all 40 regular-season video games for the Fever, who went 20-20 and completed sixth within the league. She averaged 19.2 factors, a WNBA-best 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes per sport.

Clark additionally made 122 3-pointers to guide the league and helped the Fever make the playoffs for the primary time since 2016.

Wilson, the league’s unanimous selection as MVP, earned a spot on the primary staff for the third consecutive season and fourth time total. Collier, a three-time All-WNBA choice, was voted to the primary staff for the second straight yr.

The All-WNBA second staff is made up of Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wngs) and Jonquel Jones (Liberty).

The Related Press contributed to this report.