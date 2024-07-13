Fever vs. Mercury odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 12 from top expert

A star-studded WNBA matchup unfolds when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (9-14) host Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (12-10) on Friday. Phoenix has received 4 of its final six video games. Within the meantime, Indiana has gone 2-4 in its final six outings. Each groups sit in fourth place of their respective convention.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Mercury are 3-point favorites within the newest Mercury vs. Fever odds, whereas the over/underneath for complete factors is 175. Earlier than making any Fever vs. Mercury picks, make sure you see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s girls’s basketball knowledgeable Calvin Wetzel.

Because the begin of the 2021-22 girls’s faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 items). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Girls’s Match groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and accurately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen big returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Mercury vs. Fever and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed here are a number of WNBA betting traces and tendencies for Fever vs. Mercury:

Fever vs. Mercury unfold: Phoenix -3

Fever vs. Mercury over/underneath: 175 factors

Fever vs. Mercury cash line: Phoenix -155, Indiana +130

PHX: Mercury are 9-3 ATS of their final 12 video games general

IND: Fever are 5-1 ATS of their final six house video games

Fever vs. Mercury picks:

Why the Fever can cowl

Indiana has been efficient offensively on a number of ranges. The Fever have floor-spacing ball handlers within the backcourt whereas being stout within the frontcourt. The Fever ranked seventh within the league in scoring offense (80.7) however fourth in each field-goal share (44.3%) and 3-point share (34.5%).

Guard Kelsey Mitchell performs an enormous function on this. The 28-year-old logs 16.4 factors and knocks down 37.6% of her 3-pointers. She has scored 20-plus factors 5 occasions this season. In the meantime, NaLyssa Smith offers an brisk increase within the lane. She continuously fights on the glass with good footwork across the basket. Smith averages 11.5 factors and seven.7 rebounds per recreation.

Why the Mercury can cowl

Guard Natasha Cloud thrives as a playmaker and facilitator for Phoenix. Cloud does an amazing job getting her teammates concerned within the stream of the sport and likes to assault downhill. The 32-year-old ranks third within the league in assists (7.2) with 12.5 factors and 4.4 rebounds. On Sunday, Cloud tallied a season-high 31 factors with 9 rebounds and 5 assists. She additionally knocked down 4 3-pointers.

Phoenix's offense is ready to rating from totally different fronts. With a number of ball handlers and shot creators unfold out, the Mercury are fourth within the WNBA in factors per recreation (83.8) and free-throw share (80.8) however fifth in 3-pointers made (199). In addition they common 10 second-chance factors per contest.

Methods to make WNBA picks for Mercury vs. Fever

Wetzel is leaning Over on the purpose complete, and he has locked in two extra Mercury vs. Fever picks — one on the unfold and one Caitlin Clark participant prop guess that returns plus cash.

Who covers in Fever vs. Mercury, and what Caitlin Clark prop do you have to be throughout? Go to SportsLine to see the WNBA finest bets for Mercury vs. Fever, all from an knowledgeable who’s +371.33 items on his girls’s faculty basketball picks since 2021, and discover out.