Fever vs. Lynx odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 14 from top expert

The Minnesota Lynx (16-7) host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (10-14) in a star-studded showdown on Sunday afternoon. That is the primary assembly of the season between these two groups. Indiana gained three of the 4 matchups final marketing campaign. Minnesota has been on a roll at house, profitable 5 of the final seven video games on the Goal Heart.

Tipoff is at 4 p.m. ET on the Goal Heart in Minnesota. The Lynx are 5.5-point favorites within the newest Fever vs. Lynx odds, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 164.5. Earlier than making any Lynx vs. Fever picks, make sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s girls’s basketball skilled Calvin Wetzel.

Because the begin of the 2021-22 girls’s school basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 models). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Ladies’s Event groups this 12 months, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and appropriately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen large returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Lynx and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed below are a number of WNBA betting strains and tendencies for Lynx vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Lynx unfold: Minnesota -5.5

Fever vs. Lynx over/beneath: 164.5 factors

Fever vs. Lynx cash line: Minnesota -235, Indiana +186

MIN: The Lynx are 5-2 ATS of their final seven video games following a straight-up loss

IND: The Fever are 8-3 ATS of their previous 11 video games general

Fever vs. Lynx picks:

Why the Fever can cowl

Guard Kelsey Mitchell thrives with the ball in her arms. Mitchell will put the ball on the ground to assault the lane however has a candy shot from the skin. The 28-year-old averages a team-best 16.9 factors and knocks down 37% of her 3-point makes an attempt. In Friday’s win over the Mercury, Mitchell had 28 factors and three boards.

Ahead Aliyah Boston has an excellent knack for producing nice seems to be on the rim with a capability to snag boards. The South Carolina product averages 13.5 factors with a team-high 8.5 rebounds per recreation. In her final battle, Boston totaled 21 factors, 13 rebounds, and 5 dimes. Ahead NaLyssa Smith offers Indiana one other presence within the frontcourt. Smith places up 11.6 factors and seven.8 rebounds per recreation. She's recorded two double-doubles in her previous three video games.

Why the Lynx can cowl

Minnesota has an array of playmakers. The Lynx can rating from all three ranges constantly whereas incorporating completely different parts to maintain defenses guessing. The Lynx rank first within the league in assists (23.3) and 3-point share (38.6) however second in steals per recreation (9.2) and 3-pointers made (224).

Guard Kayla McBride offers this group with an efficient menace on the perimeter. McBride owns the ball handles to create her personal shot with ease. The 32-year-old logs 16 factors, three rebounds, and three.6 assists per recreation. She's additionally second within the league with three 3-pointers made per recreation. On Friday, McBride notched 27 factors, three steals, and made six 3-pointers.

Easy methods to make WNBA picks for Lynx vs. Fever

Wetzel is leaning Beneath on the purpose complete, and he has locked in two extra Lynx vs. Fever picks — one on the unfold and one Caitlin Clark participant prop guess.

Who covers in Fever vs. Lynx, and what Caitlin Clark prop do you have to be throughout? Go to SportsLine to see the WNBA finest bets for Lynx vs. Fever, all from an skilled who’s +371.33 models on his girls’s school basketball picks since 2021, and discover out.