Fever vs. Dream odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for June 21 by proven expert

A WNBA Japanese Convention matchup options the Indiana Fever (6-10) and the Atlanta Dream (6-7) going head-to-head on Friday. These groups have confronted off 70 instances since 2008, with the Dream holding a 38-32 edge. They’ll hyperlink 4 instances whole this season however that is the second sport so far. On June 13, Indiana beat Atlanta 91-84.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Middle Area at Faculty Park in Atlanta. Indiana is a 2.5-point favourite within the newest Fever vs. Dream odds, whereas the over/below for whole factors is 164. Caitlin Clark is +600 to attain first within the sport and her over/below for whole factors is 17.5. Earlier than making any Fever vs. Dream picks, remember to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine’s girls’s basketball knowledgeable Calvin Wetzel.

For the reason that begin of the 2021-22 girls’s faculty basketball marketing campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 items). Wetzel additionally predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Girls’s Match groups this yr, in addition to 62 of 68 groups inside one seed line, and accurately picked 13 of 16 second-round video games. Anyone following him has seen enormous returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Fever vs. Dream and simply locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Listed here are a number of WNBA betting strains and developments for Dream vs. Fever:

Fever vs. Dream unfold: Indiana -2.5

Fever vs. Dream over/below: 164 factors

Fever vs. Dream moneyline: Indiana -145, Atlanta +122

ATL: Beneath is 5-0 within the Dream’s final 5 dwelling video games

IND: Fever are 9-3-1 ATS of their final 13 video games vs. a workforce with a shedding straight-up document

Why the Fever can cowl

Clark leads the workforce with 16.3 factors per sport, however guard Kelsey Mitchell is a dependable ball handler and shot creator who can also be making a huge impact. Mitchell does an incredible job placing defenses in robust spots together with her crisp jumper. The 28-year-old averages 15.9 factors, 1.9 assists and shoots 36% from past the arc. She’s scored 20-plus factors in two straight video games. On Wednesday, Mitchell had 22 factors and made 4 threes.

Ahead NaLyssa Smith has been an energetic presence within the frontcourt. Smith is a dependable scorer close to the bucket whereas being a powerful rebounder. The 23-year-old averages 11.2 factors, 6.9 rebounds and shoots 49% from the sphere. In her final outing, Smith completed with 11 factors, seven rebounds and two dimes.

Why the Dream can cowl

Guard Allisha Grey is a three-level scorer within the backcourt. Grey has a clean jumper however may also blow by defenders to get downhill. The 29-year-old logs 15.2 factors, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per sport. Within the June 16 win over the Sparks, Grey had 25 factors, two assists, three steals and made three 3-pointers.

Middle Tina Charles gives Washington with an anchor down low. Charles has spectacular publish strikes and is hard to defend when she will get to her spots. The UConn product can also be a drive on the glass. She leads the workforce in rebounds (9.1) with 12.6 factors and 1.3 steals per sport. In her final contest, Charles completed with 14 factors and 10 rebounds.

How you can make WNBA picks for Fever vs. Dream

Wetzel is leaning Beneath on the purpose whole, and he has locked in two Dream vs. Fever picks — one on the unfold and one on a must-see Caitlin Clark prop.

Who covers in Fever vs. Dream, and what Caitlin Clark prop do you have to be throughout? Go to SportsLine to see the WNBA greatest bets for Dream vs. Fever, all from an knowledgeable who’s +371.33 items on his girls’s faculty basketball picks since 2021, and discover out.