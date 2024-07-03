Fever vs. Aces odds, time, spread, line: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 2 by top expert

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (8-12) proceed their highway journey as they sq. off towards the Las Vegas Aces (10-6) on Tuesday. The Aces are rolling proper now, winners of 4 straight video games. On Saturday, they topped the Washington Mystics 88-77. In the meantime, Indiana halted its two-game skid final trip. On June 30, the Fever went on the highway to beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-82.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Enviornment in Las Vegas. The Aces are 13.5-point favorites within the newest Fever vs. Aces odds, whereas the over/beneath for whole factors is 175.5.

Fever vs. Aces unfold: Las Vegas -13.5

Fever vs. Aces over/beneath: 175.5 factors

Fever vs. Aces cash line: Las Vegas -1000, Indiana +650

LV: Las Vegas is 4-1 when enjoying as a money-line favourite of -1000 or shorter

IND: Fever have gained three out of the 14 video games through which they have been the underdog

Why the Fever can cowl

The Fever simply wrapped up a stable month of June, going 7-4. Indiana’s offense has discovered some rhythm, main to higher performances. They’re at present fourth within the league in assists per sport (20.1), field-goal share (44.2%) and 3-point share (35.4%). In every of their final 5 wins, they’ve scored a minimum of 88 factors.

Clark has been doing an distinctive job getting her teammates included within the movement of the sport. The 22-year-old then scores in quite a lot of methods. She leads the staff in assists (6.9) and steals (1.4) with 16.2 factors per sport. In her final outing, Clark totaled 15 factors, 9 rebounds and 12 assists. She's logged 12-plus assists in two of her final three video games.

Why the Aces can cowl

Las Vegas is without doubt one of the finest groups within the WNBA. The Aces head into this matchup rating first in scoring offense (87.8 PPG) whereas being third in each field-goal share (44.5%) and blocks per sport (4.8). Middle A’Ja Wilson is without doubt one of the most dominant gamers within the WNBA. Wilson could be very athletic and scores with ease.

The 2-time WNBA champion is first within the league in scoring (26.9) and second in rebounds (11.1) and blocks (2.3). On June 27 versus the Chicago Sky, Wilson had 31 factors and 6 boards. The 27-year-old additionally has the second-highest utilization price (31.4%) whereas main the WNBA in factors within the paint (14.4). See which staff to choose right here.

