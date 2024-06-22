Fernando Tatis Jr. injury update: Padres star leaves game after taking pitch in elbow

USATSI



Padres proper fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit within the left elbow with a pitch from Brewers starter Colin Rea within the third inning Friday night time. This is a video of the pitch and Tatis’ response, which appeared to point out him in a substantial amount of ache.

Tatis did keep within the recreation to run the bases and even took the sector the next inning. Subsequent time his spot within the lineup got here round, nevertheless, Tyler Wade pinch hit for him.

The Padres have introduced that Tatis left the sport with “a left tricep contusion.” In layman’s phrases, that is a bruise to the again of the higher a part of the left arm and it is within the muscle. If certainly that is all that is, it is excellent information for Tatis and the Padres. The priority right here would’ve been one thing within the elbow bone.

Usually talking, the announcement in the course of the recreation is adopted by a battery of checks, together with X-rays and CT scans on the world of the damage, that means it is potential we’ll hear worse information on Saturday. Nonetheless, there’s room for cautious optimism proper now.

Tatis is extremely gifted, however he is misplaced numerous time to damage thus far in his younger profession, having suffered accidents to his hamstring, again, shoulder (a number of occasions), indirect and wrist.

Via 80 video games this season, Tatis had efficiently managed to remain wholesome and play in each single recreation. He is hitting .279/.354/.468 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 residence runs, 36 RBI, 50 runs and eight stolen bases.

The Padres have been inconsistent this season, however entered the sport holding down the third NL Wild Card spot. In the event that they lose Tatis for a protracted time frame, it will be awfully robust to carry that spot. As such, the Padres and their followers will maintain their fingers crossed that the information does not worsen than a triceps contusion.