Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League result and final score as Jose Mourinho sent off

Jose Mourinho was despatched off as Fenerbahce held his former membership Manchester United to a 1-1 draw within the Europa League, leaving Erik ten Hag’s facet and not using a win in three European video games this season.

Mourinho was dismissed by referee Clement Turpin after interesting for a penalty halfway by the second half. The 61-year-old watched the rest of the match from the stands.

It got here simply after Youssef En-Nesyri equalised for Fenerbahce, beating Andre Onana with a downward header after the Manchester United goalkeeper had denied him with a superb double save earlier than half time.

United’s defending was poor and had been coming with Ten Hag’s facet retreating after Christian Eriksen’s opening aim on quarter-hour, because the midfielder completed off a scientific counter-attack.

United stay and not using a win within the Europa League after earlier attracts towards FC Twente and Porto. It’s now a yr since their final European win: a 1-0 victory towards Copenhagen at Previous Trafford.

FULL TIME! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

22:06 , Jamie Braidwood

On TNT Sports activities, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says Erik ten Hag’s facet are in a “horrible place” within the Europa League.

“The 2 outcomes it’s important to say: Porto away, powerful place to go, good draw. Fenerbahce away, good draw. It’s the house sport that was actually disappointing, the Twente sport, you have to be beating these groups,” he says.

United have additionally let a lead slip in all three of their Europa League video games this season.

FULL TIME! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

22:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Smiles earlier than kick-off. Unsure Mourinho will probably be so completely happy now. We’ll hopefully hear from each managers quickly.

FULL TIME! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

22:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Unusually, little or no occurred within the sport after Mourinho’s purple card. The ultimate half hour was poor after an entertaining contest till that time.

Is it an honest draw for United? Fenerbahce is all the time a tricky place to go. However given the strain already on Ten Hag, he in all probability wanted extra.

FULL TIME! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Effectively that sums it up! United had a free kick simply contained in the Fenerbahce half. As an alternative of aiming for the field, they take it again to Andre Onana and the referee blows for full time.

A very good outcome for Jose Mourinho’s facet. A poor one for Erik ten Hag, with United nonetheless and not using a win within the Europa League.

They’ve now gone six video games in a row and not using a win in Europe for the primary time since 1981.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:53 , Jamie Braidwood

90+4 minutes: Fenerbahce have the ball down within the nook, however throw it straight out of play. One final likelihood for United?

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

90+3 minutes: Eriksen’s cross is headed away and Mazraoui blazes properly over from the sting.

Not lengthy to go.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:51 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 minutes: Horrible problem from Muldur on Amad, flying in and getting nowhere close to the ball. That’s a transparent yellow card and offers United a free kick in a very good place on the nook of the field.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:49 , Jamie Braidwood

90 minutes: Antony is carried off. There will probably be 5 added minutes to play.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:47 , Jamie Braidwood

87 minutes: Antony tries to hold on, realise he can’t, alerts to come back off, and throws himself onto his again.

Amad Diallo will probably be on shortly. Antony seems to be like he requires a stretcher.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:44 , Jamie Braidwood

85 minutes: Oof. A poor backpass from Muldur nearly places Fenerbahce in hassle. Hojlund was eagerly attempting to shut it down however Livakovic obtained out properly and booted clear.

Antony has gone down on the far facet.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:42 , Jamie Braidwood

82 minutes: The sport is drawing to a detailed however Garnacho has stored going tonight. He wins a free-kick on the nook of the field. Eriksen to take…

He tried to sneak it by to the again put up however Fenerbahce can clear.

SAVE! One other opening for Garnacho as he cuts onto his proper foot – however Livakovic saves down low.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:38 , Jamie Braidwood

78 minutes: Adjustments too for Fenerbahce. Mourinho takes off his entrance three of En-Nesyri, Tadic and Saint-Maximin. The 38-year-old Edin Dzeko is among the many replacements and takes the captain’s armband.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:35 , Jamie Braidwood

76 minutes: CHANCE! Good ft from Hojlund to work the ball onto his proper foot and open up a sight of aim. His shot, although, is tame and simply saved.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

73 minutes: One other change for United. Rashford makes manner for Antony.

United have a really brief turnaround earlier than taking part in West Ham away on Sunday afternoon.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:27 , Jamie Braidwood

68 minutes: Eriksen’s nook finds De Ligt and Livakovic once more has to tip the header over the bar. From the second nook, the goalkeeper misses the cross however De Ligt heads over.

In the meantime, Mourinho is sitting on a row of steps within the crowd writing tactical directions on a bit of paper.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:26 , Jamie Braidwood

66 minutes: It’s all United now. However Ten Hag’s facet are discovering it troublesome to interrupt Fenerbahce down with out area in behind. Nonetheless, Garnacho and Rashford are vigorous and trying to take management.

SAVE! Mazraoui takes a pop from the sting of the field. First rate hit however Livakovic suggestions over.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:23 , Jamie Braidwood

61 minutes: United look to hit again amid the chaos of Mourinho’s purple card. Rashford and Garnacho lead a break earlier than Rashford is fouled. Eriksen takes the free-kick straight into the wall, it breaks to Rashford however Fenerbache are in a position to clear. Rashford nearly had the beating of them.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:18 , Jamie Braidwood

58mins: RED CARD. Wouldn’t you simply comprehend it. Jose Mourinho has been despatched off for his penalty appeals.

He’s been proven a purple card and can watch the reminder of the sport from a platform behind the dugouts.

I didn’t see what it was precisely that led to the purple card from referee Clement Turpin, however he was adament Fenerbahce ought to have been awarded a penalty.

(It was not a penalty).

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:17 , Jamie Braidwood

55 minutes: Now, modifications for United. Casemiro is on for Lindelof and Rasmus Hojlund replaces Zirkzee. Mazraoui has gone again to left again. Fenerbahce are interesting for a penalty after Ugarte obtained the slightest contact on Samuel within the field. There may be actually nothing in it however the house followers are determined for it and the whistles have gone up a degree.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United

21:15 , Jamie Braidwood

53 minutes: You may’t say United weren’t warned. Ten Hag’s facet have dropped deeper and deeper since Eriksen’s aim, however they nonetheless couldn’t get out to Saint-Maximin. En Nesyri scored twice towards United as Sevilla gained a Europa League quarter-final second leg in Spain two seasons in the past.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 1-1 Manchester United (EN-NESYRI 49’)

21:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Nothing Onana might do about that! Fenerbahce get a deserved equaliser and it had been coming!

It’s poor defending from United. Dalot can’t get near Saint-Maximin on the wing. He picks out a curling cross and finds En-Nesryi within the center, because the striker ghosts in between Lindelof and Martinez. And this time he beats Onana, protecting his header low. Nothing the goalkeeper might do.

Recreation on!

HALF TIME! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

21:04 , Jamie Braidwood

A pleasant second as Mourinho and Onana shake palms within the tunnel. Mourinho was grinning and he nonetheless can’t imagine Fenerbahce aren’t degree.

We’re again underway!

HALF TIME! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Entertaining half. United lead because of Christian Eriksen’s strike and Andre Onana’s sensible double save to disclaim Youssef En-Nesyri. Manuel Ugarte additionally needed to make a sensational last-ditch block to disclaim Dusan Tadic.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t know the way his facet aren’t degree.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 minutes: Good sport administration from Manchester United to sluggish the sport down. One minute added on.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

39 minutes: Fenerbahce are pilling the strain on now. United wish to get into half time forward.

United are at present grateful to Onana for protecting them there.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 minutes: SAVE! AND AGAIN! That is sensible from Onana! What a double-save! Jose Mourinho can’t imagine it.

The United goalkeeper first denies En-Nesyri’s downward header from six yards out, that kicked off the turf. Tadic then flicked the ball again to En-Nesyri however Onana managed to get again to his ft and tip the stiker’s header over the crossbar with a giant left hand!

Sensational. Mourinho holds his head in his palms on the touchline.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:38 , Jamie Braidwood

36 minutes: Probability! Higher from Fenerbache. Saint-Maximin will get down the skin and fires a low cross into the field. It finds En-Nesyri however Lindelof makes a significant problem to get a contact on it.

Nook.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:36 , Jamie Braidwood

34 minutes: Martinez does properly initially to step in and intercept, however he then provides a poor cross away. Saint-Maximin seems to be vigorous as he beats Dalot however United scramble away. Ugarte then cleans up as he breaks up one other assault.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:32 , Jamie Braidwood

30 minutes: United look so harmful every time they will discover Garnacho. Ten Hag’s facet are properly arrange now to hit Fenerbache on the counter-attack.

And the Turkish group look poor in possession.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:29 , Jamie Braidwood

27 minutes: That’s two key moments for Ugarte on this sport, first to interrupt up play and set United’s counter-attack on its manner within the lead as much as Eriksen’s aim, then to forestall one on the different finish with some sensible defending.

It’s what United paid for.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:26 , Jamie Braidwood

23 minutes: WHAT A BLOCK! United are lower open and it seems to be to be a sure aim as Onana palms out Szymanski’s cross. However Ugarte slides in and wins his sort out to disclaim Tadic simply 4 yards out!

United have been crushed by one diagonal cross by to Szymanski. Ugarte saved them.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:24 , Jamie Braidwood

22 minutes: CLOSE! Simply broad from Rashford, after a beautiful run chopping inside from the appropriate! He drops his shoulder and opens up the shot on his left foot. He retains his shot low however it fades previous the put up, as shut as you will get.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

20 minutes: Dusan Tadic stays an opponent you don’t need to let lower onto his left foot however the 35-year-old is allowed to take action on the sting of the field. His shot is straight at Andre Onana, nonetheless.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 0-1 Manchester United (ERIKSEN 15’)

20:16 , Jamie Braidwood

NOW THAT’S A STUNNING GOAL!

United lead with a superb counter-attacking aim! Ugarte breaks up the play in midfield and United spring ahead by Garnacho. The winger takes off and feeds a ball into the field. There’s two intelligent touches from Zirkzee after which Mazraoui, laying it off to Eriksen.

And the Dane makes no mistake. First time, he strikes a advantageous end excessive into the web. Nice aim, from United’s first actual assault.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:15 , Jamie Braidwood

13 minutes: It’s Fenerbahce’s sport now. Mourinho’s facet are taking part in by United’s press with ease. Szymanski drives ahead from midfield and is tugged again by Rashford, who’s booked.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

9 minutes: There’s a horribly free cross from Amrabat in midfield however Fenerbahce get again and lower out Rashford’s cross.

Saint-Maximin then leads the breakaway and immediately Fenerbahce have a number of yellow shirts flying ahead.

Saint-Maximin is compelled out by Martinez, who defended properly there in his field.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:08 , Jamie Braidwood

6 minutes: Probability! Nice work by Fred, towards his former facet, as he eases away from Eriksen. He finds the overlapping Samuel on the skin however the full-back can’t produce a harmful cross.

Saint-Maximin retains up the strain as Dalot pokes away for a Fenerbahce nook.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:06 , Jamie Braidwood

4 minutes: Mourinho has clearly relished this week however he’s beneath strain too tonight after a blended begin to the season.

United have managed the early phases.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

2 minutes: Mazraoui is certainly in a sophisticated midfield place, forward of Ugarte and Eriksen and being Zirkzee. Mourinho callled for the house followers to be loud they usually have answered his name. It’s unimaginable.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Manchester United

20:00 , Jamie Braidwood

KICK-OFF!

It’s been over a yr since Manchester United final gained in Europe. It could possibly be their worst run in 41 years in the event that they don’t win tonight!

We’re underway in Istanbul. There are loud whistles for the United huddle. Martinez is captain with Fernandes suspended.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are and not using a win on this season’s Europa League after attracts towards FC Twente and Porto.

Can Erik ten Hag’s facet get three factors tonight? Or will Jose Mourinho discover a solution to pile the strain on his former membership?

Kick-off is subsequent. It’s going to be loud!

Mourinho names Europa League favourites – and it’s not Fenerbahce

19:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho additionally declared that Manchester United and Tottenham, two of his former golf equipment, are clear favourites to win the Europa League this season.

“The outcomes Man Utd is having, then the potential of the group, that’s excessive, the 2 attracts within the Europa League don’t favour us, however does not make an enormous distinction.

On the finish of the day, this new format, the highest groups will all the time qualify, no drawback for high groups to lose three or 4 matches out of eight, however then they are going to win three or 4 and qualify simply.

“They’re in a steady scenario. That are the 2 greatest candidates to win it? It is easy, Man Utd and Tottenham. It is a totally different degree of high quality, tempo, tactical tradition, a distinct degree of every little thing.”

Jose Mourinho’s remaining ideas forward of going through Manchester United

19:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho, talking to TNT Sports activities.

“I really feel good. After all I might love a neater draw, particularly this one towards an excellent Premier League group that may be a totally different degree.

“There have been so many Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday that have been not so good as this one will be. Let’s attempt to win it.

“They have been good [against Brentford]. As I say, after I analyse the group I can see the work that he [Ten Hag] is doing. Tactically they know what they need to do.

“They’ve sure dynamics that may be troublesome to establish, now we have to give attention to the actions and never the gamers. We’ve got tried to arrange them for this.

“We want assist [from the crowd]. The Turkish tradition can go in each instructions. Hopefully they perceive it’s a troublesome match for us and United can have the ball.

“We’re lacking a whole lot of gamers, gamers in numerous positions. After I see folks moaning in regards to the Manchester United gamers not there, I feel, they shouldn’t be moaning.

“However I used to be additionally moaning after I was there!”

Manchester United anticipating to face ‘hostile’ ambiance

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag, talking to TNT Sports activities, on what he’ll anticipate to face towards Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho tonight.

“The ambiance will probably be very loud for certain, very hostile for certain,” he stated.

“However we all know the model, we all know the model of the supervisor. He’ll play from the underdog place, he’ll play counter-attacks and he can try this excellent.

“We’ve got to be ready for it, learn the sport and play it sensible.”

Erik ten Hag confirms Rasmus Hojlund rested forward of West Ham

19:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag provides that Rasmus Hojlund continues to be “constructing” his health and has dropped to the bench tonight forward of the West Ham sport on Sunday. The striker scored within the 2-1 win over Brentford however is changed by Joshua Zirkzee in one in every of 4 modifications.

“Rasmus is simply getting back from a giant harm and now we have to construct him. We need to keep away from him getting injured once more and Sunday is one other huge sport.”

Erik ten Hag confirms Noussair Mazraoui will play at No 10

19:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag confirms that Noussair Mazraoui will play within the No 10 place for his facet tonight, instead of the suspended Bruno Fernandes.

He advised TNT Sports activities: “We’ve got accidents, now we have a suspension. We needed to be a bit artistic. We’ve got gamers who’ve a brief turnaround to West Ham [on Sunday] so we needed to make modifications there. It’s not so totally different as a result of we need to preserve the consistency. We’ve got Christian [Eriksen] and Manu [Ugarte].

“We carry Mazraoui into the No 10 place. I do know him from earlier than, at Ajax, and typically I performed him there as properly. Generally as a full-back he comes into the half-spaces. He’s able to doing this job.”

Jose Mourinho provides assist to under-fire Erik ten Hag

19:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho didn’t criticise under-fire United boss Erik Ten Hag as he talked up the standard at his disposal, with the Portuguese’s fondness for his outdated membership and Premier League life palpable.

“Possibly you English guys assume I’m bluffing, you assume I’m taking part in how they used to name it ‘thoughts video games’ or no matter,” he stated in his press convention. “I’m not taking part in something.

“They’ve a greater group than the outcomes are exhibiting. After all, I examine them the utmost I might with my employees, my analysts. We watch every little thing within the Premier League, watch every little thing within the two matches – Twente and Porto.

“There may be work there. They are going to succeed ultimately, hopefully sooner and hopefully earlier than at some point I’m going again to the Premier League they usually turn into my opponent.”

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Erik ten Hag was out early applauding the United followers who’ve made the journey to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United group information and line-ups!

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Attention-grabbing… it {that a} again 5 from Erik ten Hag? He begins Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez, in addition to Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. There’s a likelihood Mazraoui is requested to play additional ahead, although.

Casemiro is barely match sufficient for the bench with Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen in midfield. Joshua Zirkzee returns to the startling line-up with Rasmus Hojlund dropping out. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are on the wings.

In the meantime there are many acquainted faces in Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce group. There are advised ex-United gamers in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat, whereas Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic and Caglar Soyuncu are ex-Premier League.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United group information and line-ups!

18:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Osayi-Samuel; Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski; Tadic, En-Nesyri, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford, Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Ogunneye, Casemiro, Amad, Antony, Hojlund, Wheatley

Jose Mourinho’s document towards Manchester United

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho has confronted Manchester United 24 instances as a supervisor, and has solely confronted Barcelona (31) and Liverpool (27) extra.

His document is fairly good, with 10 wins, 9 attracts and solely 5 defeats throughout his spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Actual Madrid and Tottenham.

He, in fact, confronted United extra typically with Chelsea, with 14 conferences throughout his two spells with the Blues. He solely misplaced a kind of video games, in 2005-06, and that was when Cheslea gained the league anyway.

His victory with Porto at Previous Trafford in early 2004, over 20 years in the past now, stays iconic, as Mourinho sprinted down the touchline to announce himself to the world.

Manchester United’s document in Turkey

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been 14 years since Manchester United’s final victory in Turkey – a 3-0 victory over Bursaspor within the group phases of the Champions League. They’ve since confronted Galatasaray twice, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir with out successful.

Final season introduced a dramatic 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in United’s shambolic Champions League group stage marketing campaign. Their earlier go to was an embarrasing defeat to Buyuksehir beneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 4 years in the past.

United final confronted Fenerbahce within the group phases of the 2016/17 Europa League, which really got here beneath Jose Mourinho. Though United misplaced 2-1, they have been already by and went on to win the event that season.

Acquainted faces within the Fenerbahce group

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s not simply Jose Mourinho who Manchester United will probably be up towards tonight. The Fenerbahce group contains former United gamers in Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

There are additionally loads of former Premier League gamers, equivalent to Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic, Edin Dzeko, Caglar Soyuncu and Cenk Tosun. An actual Motley Crew.

What if Jose Mourinho had succeeded Alex Ferguson in 2013?

18:00 , Miguel Delaney

It was maybe the primary signal of issues to come back: failure for Manchester United, frustration for Jose Mourinho. And this was manner earlier than the Portuguese really went to the membership. That febrile interval from 2016 to 2018 is clearly going to be introduced up lots as Mourinho’s Fenerbahce tackle his outdated membership within the Europa League on Thursday, however of extra curiosity is probably what occurred in Might 2013. And, what might need occurred.

What if Jose Mourinho had succeeded Alex Ferguson? Man Utd’s different historical past

Jose Mourinho reacts to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd contract being terminated

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho maintains Sir Alex Ferguson has one thing extra treasured than his ambassadorial position after Ineos terminated his £2m contract as a part of its cost-cutting drive.

Sir Alex has pocketed the annual sum annually since stepping down as supervisor in 2013, however the transfer by Ineos, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has raised eyebrows.

Amicable talks have been held to finish the prevailing deal between the legendary former supervisor, who will retain a job as a non-executive director, and membership officers, however Mourinho, who will face his former membership within the Europa League on Thursday, maintains the Scot retains one thing extra essential.

Jose Mourinho reacts to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd contract being terminated

Jose Mourinho claims his Manchester United group might nonetheless win title

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

With Metropolis going through a listening to into over 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s monetary guidelines, over a nine-year interval that included Jose Mourinho’s spell answerable for United, he couldn’t resist a reference to the 2017-18 season.

Mourinho stated when reflecting on his time in Manchester: “We gained Europa League, completed second within the Premier League. I feel we nonetheless have an opportunity to win that league, as a result of perhaps they punish Man Metropolis. Possibly we win that league, then they must pay me the bonus and provides me the medal!”

Metropolis deny all fees and introduced their “shock” after they have been referred to the unbiased fee final February.

Jose Mourinho in box-office type at pre-match press convention

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Jose Mourinho joked that he might nonetheless win a Premier League title with Manchester United – ought to rivals Manchester Metropolis face retrospective punishment for alleged monetary breaches.

Mourinho, now answerable for Fenerbahce, faces his former membership within the Europa League on Thursday night time and was inevitably requested about his eventful two-and-a-half yr spell in cost at Previous Trafford throughout the pre-match press convention in Istanbul.

The Portuguese gained the League Cup and Europa League in his first season with United and completed runner-up within the Premier League the yr after, though 19 factors behind Pep Guardiola’s 100-point champions.

Mourinho, who gained three Premier League titles throughout two spells at Chelsea, would later declare that guiding United to second place in 2017-18 was “top-of-the-line jobs of my profession” due to “what was occurring behind the scenes” after he was sacked halfway by the next season.

Jose Mourinho claims his Man Utd group might nonetheless win title ‘if Man Metropolis punished’

17:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

What’s the Manchester United group information?

17:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his sending off towards Porto, whereas Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are amongst these sidelined by harm. Casemiro appeared to undergo a knock on the weekend and could also be a doubt.

When is Fenerbahce vs Manchester United?

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United is because of kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24 October on the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match stay on TNT Sports activities 2, with protection from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream through discovery+

If you wish to stream main sporting occasions when you are travelling or watching from overseas you'll want a VPN.

Good night

17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United encounter a well-recognized foe as Erik ten Hag and his facet tackle Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese supervisor, who guided the guests to Europa League triumph in 2017, is in his first season in Istanbul and has made a strong begin, with only one defeat from the primary eight league video games.

On this competitors, in the meantime, the Turkish membership have a haul of 4 factors, two greater than Manchester United, who’ve didn’t impress in attracts with Twente and Porto.

A win would ease the strain considerably on the under-fire Ten Hag as he seems to be to make enhancements on the pitch.