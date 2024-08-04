Femke Bol puts on show in 4×400 mixed relay for Netherlands – NBC10 Philadelphia

Neglect about combined relay. This was a one-woman present.

When Dutch sprinter Femke Bol entered the ultimate flip of the 4×400-meter combined relay in fourth place underneath a downpour, a medal — not to mention a victory — appeared like a tough proposition for her orange-clad crew.

That is when Bol accelerated right into a one other gear and proceeded to reel within the three girls forward of her.

“I hold telling folks it’s simply two phrases. It’s ‘Femke Bol.’ She’s simply particular,” stated Dutch leadoff man Eugene Omalla. “She’s a once-in-a-lifetime expertise.”

Bol, whose greatest race is the 400 hurdles, ran the anchor lap in 47.93 seconds, and the Netherlands crew of Omalla, Lieke Klaver, Isaya Klein Ikkink and Bol gained the race on the Paris Olympics on Saturday in 3 minutes, 7.43 seconds — 0.31 away from america.

Bol pulled the same stunt final yr at world championships within the girls’s 4×400, rallying from nicely behind late to earn a gold medal. That got here after she tripped and fell within the house strech of the combined relay, the place she was making up floor on the U.S.

“Simply hold going. Hold going,” Bol stated of her mindset. “I channeled my angerness from Budapest again and I noticed my teammates already cheering on me coming again.”

The Individuals put the identical crew out Saturday as that they had the day earlier than once they set the world report at 3:07.41.

The Individuals had been tied for the lead with Belgium when Bryce Deadmon handed off to Kaylyn Brown for the anchor lap. However Brown couldn’t maintain off Bol, who has the sixth-fastest time on this planet this yr within the 400 flat.

One after the other, Bol handed the Belgian, British and American runners who had been forward of her.

“Whether or not someone is in entrance of me or behind me, I don’t really feel no one,” Brown stated. “I simply hold pushing.”

Bol handed Brown with about 10 meters to go.

When it was over, Bol coated her mouth in disbelief, and her teammates shook their heads in amazement.

“I simply went for it,” Bol stated. “We simply needed a medal this time. We didn’t desire a time. … We simply needed a medal. And, nicely, we obtained gold, so we’re Olympic champions. It’s completely loopy for a small nation like us.”

Bol will likely be again on the observe Sunday for the opening spherical of the ladies’s 400 hurdles, an occasion the place she’s anticipated to problem world report holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Bol gained bronze within the 400 hurldes in Tokyo, however this was the primary Olympic gold of her profession.