Femke Bol Is Chasing Her First Olympic Gold: Three Things To Know About Her

Over the previous few years, Femke Bol has put the world on discover every time she steps onto a monitor. Whether or not it is world titles or nationwide information, a historic feat is all the time a risk with Bol.

Listed here are three issues to know concerning the defending world champion over 400mH.

Femke Bol Received Her First World Title At 21-Years-Previous

Earlier than she was shaking up the skilled scene, Bol was in a world of her personal in Europe, breaking each the Dutch U20 and U23 information. At simply 21-years-old, Bol gained Bronze in Tokyo, working 52.03, which was the third-fastest in historical past on the time.

Final summer season, Bol gained her first world title within the 400mH in Budapest, clocking 51.70 to take down Shamier Little and Rushell Clayton.

Femke Bol Has The Prime Ten Quickest Occasions In European Historical past

The Dutch sensation is lone lady within the entirety of the Japanese hemisphere to run beneath 52.30 within the 400mH, and she or he’s finished it 10 occasions.

Simply weeks in the past, Bol went 50.95 in Switzerland to affix Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the one two ladies beneath 51 seconds, registering in at No. 2 of all-time. That historic efficiency sits atop the European lists as properly, adopted by her subsequent 9 quickest performances.

She additionally has European quick monitor information in each the 400m and 500m, topped by solely her quick monitor world report of 49.17.

Femke Bol Competed In Judo Earlier than Turning To Observe

Whereas rising up in Amersfoort, Netherlands, Bol practiced judo previous to her introduction to trace.

Although it was only for a 12 months, Bol took on the difficult Japanese sport, following a physician’s advice to assist educate her to correctly fall. Bol herself admitted that her trial within the sport was lower than best, probably prompting her eventual swap to trace.

As soon as Bol discovered her area of interest, the remaining was historical past.

When Are The Paris 2024 Olympic Video games?

The Olympics start on July 26 and finish on August 11. The monitor and area occasions will start on Aug. 1.

FloTrack Is The Streaming Dwelling For Many Observe And Subject Meets Every 12 months

Don’t miss all of the monitor and area season motion streaming on FloTrack. Try the FloTrack schedule for extra occasions.

FloTrack Archived Footage

Video footage from every occasion can be archived and saved in a video library for FloTrack subscribers to observe all through their subscriptions.

Be part of The Observe & Subject Dialog On Social