Femke Bol erupts down the stretch, Dutch win mixed relay gold medal

by

Femke Bol blazed down the stretch to win the combined 4x400m relay gold medal for the Netherlands, unseating the identical U.S. relay group that set a brand new world file simply 24 hours in the past. Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC and streaming on Peacock, July 26 – Aug 11.Aug. 3, 2024

