Felicity Ward, Star of The Office, Talks Aussie Version, Toxic Fandom

“New Workplace. New Aussie boss.”

That’s the tagline for the brand new Australian model of The Workplace, that launches Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime Video in every single place, besides the U.S. The most recent iteration — the thirteenth totally different nation model of the BBC office sitcom created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider that extremely first hit screens in 2001 — has garnered plenty of chatter on social media, YouTube and within the international press, not least as a result of it’s one other accessible English-language adaptation that follows the beloved British and U.S. variations, but in addition as a result of it’s the first adaptation that encompasses a feminine boss.

The set-up to the Aussie Workplace follows the tried and examined franchise system: the mockumentary type, the boredom, the assortment of wierd ball characters, the will-they-won’t-they workplace romance, and naturally the overconfident, delusional boss missing in self consciousness. Australian standup comic and actress Felicity Ward heads the solid of the Aussie Workplace, taking part in Hannah Howard, the managing director of the Western Sydney packaging firm Flinley Craddick. Amongst these caught working beneath Hannah are gross sales rep Nick ((suppose Tim/Jim), gross sales rep Greta (Daybreak/Pam) and Lizze (Gareth/Dwight).

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Ward forward of The Workplace‘s international debut (excluding the U.S. keep in mind) on Prime Video, the actress discusses the variations between the Aussie, British and American variations of the present, how she’s sick of the identical questions from journalists, poisonous fandom and never studying the feedback on-line and the surprisingly giant variety of Kiwis engaged on the present.

So my first query, The Workplace is after all a model, a really effectively established and well-known IP. What’s it like coming into one thing that’s already effectively established?

It’s so thrilling and so terrifying. I’ve simply had each single feeling and emotion about it. After I acquired the job, I simply I cried as a result of I used to be so joyful. To get the lead in any sitcom may be very, very thrilling, however to get to be part of The Workplace! It’s like perpetually, I can be part of The Workplace. No matter occurs any further, I used to be in The Workplace. Like name your mum, you understand what I imply? After which 5 minutes later, I used to be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get fucking dragged by the web. They’re actually gonna come for me.’ And so I don’t become involved within the Web in any respect. It’s none of my enterprise. I don’t learn feedback, articles, headlines, nothing. Not for me. Not for my eyes.

That’s a great angle to have.

Yeah, it’s referred to as delusion [laughs].

There are many variations of The Workplace, did you watch them to assist with preparation for this model?

I’ve solely seen the American and the British one. After I acquired the job, I don’t know if I stayed away from [the various iterations] deliberately, however I used to be like, what objective will it serve [if I watched them]? I didn’t truly watch an episode of the American Workplace till we’d completed filming. And funnily sufficient on the finish of one of many takes, I keep in mind one of many background actors saying, ‘Oh, my God, that was such a Michael Scott factor to do.’ And I used to be like, ‘I’ve by no means seen the present… so good, I believe?’

The Workplace was created by Ricky Gervais and Steve Service provider, did you ask them for any enter?

You allow these males alone! [laughs] They’re busy. They made it a very long time in the past. I don’t understand how concerned they had been. I do know that that we’ve their approval to make it. It’s not stolen. I’m certain they acquired some cash for it.

That is how far I stayed away from it: I did a gig with Stephen Service provider earlier this 12 months, and we each did a brand new materials evening. We’re each rise up comics, and I didn’t carry it up within the inexperienced room. He didn’t carry it up. It was like we’d been to a celebration, and we’d slept collectively years in the past. And we had been like, ‘You already know what? We’re amongst new buddies. Don’t say [anything].’ So neither of us introduced it up. I don’t know if he knew that it was me, as a result of I believe that I regarded totally different.

The solid of ‘The Workplace’ Australia, (from left) Sebastian Roy, Susan Ling Younger, Josh Thomson, Edith Poor, Felicity Ward, Shari Sebbens, Steen Raskopoulos, Jonny Brugh and Lucy Schmidt. Amazon Prime Video

May you describe Hannah Howard?

A delusional optimist or an optimistic delusionist? That’s not a phrase. Incompetent. Horrible at her job. Determined. Needy. Lonely. Joyful. Fool. And a chump. And that’s the biggest reward for a feminine comedian, to be in a sitcom and to have the ability to play a feminine chump, it’s the best.

I’ve seen a couple of episodes, I do know I shouldn’t examine, however David Brent isn’t a likeable individual, however Hannah may be very likeable, was {that a} aware determination to play her to be extra likeable?

I believe she is definitely fairly likeable. She’s fairly humorous. And though she’s an fool, it’s very fascinating. I believe that Hannah is extra much like Michael Scott in case you’re going to check the 2. However I really feel just like the present itself has extra space. The British one has plenty of scenes of photocopiers, and there’s plenty of the boredom that’s captured to offer that sense of mundanity to the viewers. I really feel like we’ve plenty of that within the present, too. [I don’t know] how a lot of a aware alternative that was by, you understand, the administrators and editors and stuff like that. However once I watched it again, that’s what it felt prefer to me. After which I believe that the humor may be very, very Australian, however not in an alienating manner.

‘The Workplace’ Australia. Amazon Prime Video

You point out the Aussie humorousness, but in addition I assumed that it was very Kiwi in a way.

Yeah, we faux that the Kiwis don’t exist [laughs]. So [the executive producer, writer and director Jackie van Beek ] is a Kiwi. [Jessie Griffin], who’s one other one of many administrators, is a Kiwi. 4 of the solid are Kiwis. So it was truly very nice to have them. I believe Australians are far more direct, we’re a lot bolder. I believe we’re extra joyful than Kiwi individuals… not that they’re not! [Laughs] They’re simply extra reserved. However I believe the distinction of that, that the Australians will be fairly bombastic and vulgar, and then you definitely’ve acquired the understatedness of [Kiwis]. I imply, who doesn’t like Kiwi comedy, in case you have a look at Flight of the Conchords for instance.

It’s fascinating you point out Flight of the Conchords, I felt that there was a component of that humor, there are moments the place it’s so deadpan.

Nicely [Taika Waititi], [Jemaine Clement], Jackie and Jesse all went to the identical theater college, all of them got here up collectively, I believe. All of them kind of created this contemporary type of Kiwi comedy, which is so humorous.

So I’ve to ask, and I’m certain you’ve in all probability answered this 15 to twenty instances already, the entire gender swap factor and the unfavorable response from some parts of the Workplace fandom, how do you’re feeling about that?

I imply, it’s like everybody’s asking me ‘Do you’re feeling the strain?’ And I’ve heard that 40 instances within the final week. ‘Are you feeling strain, Felicity? Are you getting the strain? What do you consider the strain? How’s the strain attending to you?’ And I’m prefer it’s you [journalists]. No, I’m not getting it from anybody else. My household are like ‘we’re so happy with you.’

Right here is an train: Go on YouTube or Google actually any slapstick comedian that could be a lady after which learn the feedback. In order that’s gonna occur with this. In fact, that is gonna occur. There’s some offended individuals on the market. And so after all they’re gonna come for me as a result of it’s a double whammy as a result of it’s The Workplace and since I’m a lady and I don’t say that as a sufferer. It’s similar to the info. I’ve been a slapstick comedian for 16 years. I’ve had this shit earlier than, like that simply exists.

Additionally, I do know what it’s to like one thing and have it remade and really feel livid about it. Now that sounds insane to me saying out loud, however I completely have felt livid about some issues. Level Break is my favourite movie of all time, love Level Break. Why would you contact Level Break if it’s an ideal movie? After which they remade it, and I used to be offended. What I didn’t do is get on the Web and search out the lead actors to attempt to make them perceive how terrible they’re. That’s the insanity. I get the anger, however name a good friend, you understand what I’m saying?

With the American Workplace, this very same factor occurred 20 years in the past. The American Workplace got here out and folks had been mad. They had been like, ‘You possibly can’t contact this British legacy comedy, it’s an establishment.’ And it’s. For the primary sequence [of the U.S. Office] they had been utilizing British scripts after which once they began writing their very own tales, it’s became actually essentially the most beloved comedy of all time. It’s a unique present. It’s simply not the identical factor. We’ve acquired all unique scripts, all unique characters, all unique story traces. We’re simply having the identical factor that the American Workplace had 20 years in the past.

‘The Workplace’ Australia. Amazon Prime Video

How do you’re feeling in regards to the international curiosity within the Aussie Workplace? Or are you extra thinking about making Australians chuckle?

I need as many motherfuckers to observe this as potential and luxuriate in it [laughs]. I don’t care the place you’re getting it from. When the press launch got here out, once we first introduced that it was even being made, I used to be getting tagged in articles in Brazil and Italy and Denmark, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was gonna occur.’ So I don’t know, perhaps one thing will change [in how I feel about the attention]. Perhaps it gained’t change. I can’t predict the longer term. We’ll simply see what occurs, proper?

This interview was edited for size and readability.