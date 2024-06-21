Feid Opens 2024 Copa América With ‘Luna’

In entrance of 1000’s of spectators, the Copa América 2024 opened Thursday (June 20) a couple of minutes earlier than 8 pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The opening ceremony was led by the Colombian artist Feid. Wearing black and sporting his distinctive glasses, Ferxxo emerged from one finish of the sector accompanied by a bunch of dancers and musicians, some taking part in drums, all wearing inexperienced and black, because the stadium lit up inexperienced.

Throughout his practically four-minute efficiency, Feid carried out considered one of his latest hits, “Luna,” whereas his companions waved flags and carried out freestyle methods with soccer balls. Subsequent, a staff of dancers dressed within the colours of the American flag, together with Capitan, the official mascot of the match, entered the sector to formally begin the soccer competition. A hologram of the cup appeared on stage, including a contact of modernity to the occasion.

On the finish of the present, the flags of the groups that had been to face one another had been displayed: Argentina and Canada. As well as, Sergio “El Kun” Agüero, earlier champion with the Argentine staff, entered carrying the Conmebol Copa América, symbolizing the beginning of the competitors.

On June 18, Feid formally introduced to his followers via a video on his social media that he would carry out on the opening ceremony of the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024. “Hey mor! We’ll expertise an unforgettable opening celebration. The continent will vibrate! ”he wrote within the publication.

Lately, the Colombian artist scored his first solo high 10 on the Sizzling Latin Songs chart dated June 22, and his fifth general, with “Sorry 4 That A lot,” which debuted at No. 4. “Luna” by Feid alongside ATL Jacob, reached the highest of the Latin Pop Airplay chart dated Could 4.

On this version, the South American males’s soccer match adopted a brand new format with the participation of 16 groups, as an alternative of the standard 12. Ten groups representing the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) and 6 from the North American, Central American and Caribbean Soccer Confederation (Concacaf) will compete for the 2024 Copa América title.

America is internet hosting the match for the second time. The competitors will likely be performed in 14 venues throughout the nation, together with cities resembling Las Vegas, Kansas Metropolis and Los Angeles. The match will culminate on July 14 on the Exhausting Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, the place the 2 greatest groups will face off for the title within the forty eighth version of the championship. Right here is the entire match schedule.

The Copa América, often called “the oldest continental match on this planet,” will be seen in america in Spanish via Univision, TUDN, and UniMás, along with the streaming companies Fubo TV and TUDN. To learn how to observe the CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 matches from Latin America and Spain, click on right here.