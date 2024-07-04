Fedrigoni Partners with Progetto Quid to Support Women

Creativity, constitutional freedom, craftsmanship, inclusion and sustainability – these are the values underlying the partnership between Fedrigoni and Progetto Quid, a Veronese social enterprise set to assist ladies from marginalized backgrounds with new job alternatives. Presently, 82% of Progetto Quid is made up of girls who work within the manufacturing of equipment and tailor-made clothes by making use of extreme or recycled supplies offered by firms within the textile sector.

Progetto Quid’s mission aligns properly with that of Fedrigoni, one of many world’s main producers of particular papers, premium self-adhesive supplies and RFID options. For over 20 years, Fedrigoni has devoted nice consideration to ESG efforts, significantly in terms of decreasing sources utilized in its manufacturing course of, growing recycling and reuse of supplies, in addition to fostering variety and inclusion – not solely inside the firm, but in addition amongst its provide chain.

This was the place to begin for the collaboration with Progetto Quid, which culminated within the manufacturing of stationery merchandise underneath Fabriano – a Fedrigoni Group heritage model famend for its merchandise for the positive arts, faculties and artistic functions.

“We’ve got been very impressed by what Progetto Quid achieves each day”, says Jacques Joly, Fabriano’s Managing Director. “Combining the cathartic energy of creativity with actual alternatives for redemption generates necessary outcomes, each on an inventive and, above all, human stage. Fedrigoni additionally strongly believes within the rules of inclusion and equality in variety, and expresses this by way of attentive and lively insurance policies in direction of its folks, simply because it implements all doable methods to scale back consumption and waste, to the purpose of ennobling waste. The variety of shapes, colours and supplies is what makes our provide so particular: due to this new collaboration, the Fabriano product vary can have that quid able to making it much more distinctive and unique”.

“In a world that produces and throws away directly unthinkable speeds, at Quid we assist the thought of restoration, upcycling and waste discount”, says Anna Fiscale, President of Progetto Quid. “In our workshops, that are strongly female-dominated, we provide employment and coaching alternatives to folks most liable to exclusion from the labor market: men and women who’ve been trafficked, subjected to violence and discrimination, or in a different way abled, to attempt to change the tradition of labor ranging from trend, strongly believing that workplaces might be locations able to reworking our future, due to paths that may improve the expertise and energy of every individual, regardless of their fragility. We wish to say that limitations are our beginning factors. In Fedrigoni we’ve discovered a superb companion, able to welcoming and giving voice to our mission by way of its merchandise, which might accompany the creativity and self-expression of many, and which like us works on sustainable tasks enhancing folks and the atmosphere”.

Supply: Fedrigoni

