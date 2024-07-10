FedEx Freight’s Rogers Wins Colorado

Tyler Rogers (far left) shows his sleeper berth and grand champion trophies together with the opposite class winners from the Colorado truck driving championships. (NTDC through Fb)

Precision-driving tournaments require conviction. Moments into a contest, a driver should rapidly and confidently maneuver a car by way of an intricate course hoping to not be pummeled by the weather.

To beat adversity can lead to success and, maybe, even a date with future. Tyler Rogers of FedEx Freight is keen to once more settle for the problem introduced by the course on the Nationwide Truck Driving Championships and Step Van Championships. And, judging by his confidence and willpower, he intends to come back away with a giant win after as soon as once more competing on the nationwide stage.

This summer season’s winner of Colorado’s best-in-show blue ribbon, Rogers punched his ticket to his fifth “Tremendous Bowl of Security.” Final yr’s third-place driver within the sleeper berth class, he believes a path to victory is attainable in the identical car class when he returns to nationals in August.

“I’m positive profitable nationals is loopy to see on a résumé, as a result of there’s simply not lots of people which have achieved it. However, I don’t know,” Rogers just lately informed Transport Matters. “It’s extra of a day-to-day factor for me from the seat of my pants. I simply attempt to do what’s the most secure factor I can presumably do on the street and have a profitable profession for my household.”

2024 Nationwide Truck Driving Championships Who: Winners from 9 classes on the state stage who’ve superior to the nationwide competitors, the place a Grand Champion can be topped What: Contestants are judged on a written examination, pre-trip inspection and driving expertise When: Aug. 21-24 The place: Indianapolis

His preparation for nationals depends totally on the day by day grind. Most of his NTDC friends practice on the weekends. Rogers takes classes from the craft. Recognizing the nationwide event’s written examination and pre-trip car inspection — referred to as the again room — are central to 1’s efficiency, he emphasizes his driving acumen.

As he put it, “There’s a variety of guys on the market that try to get 100% on the check or do extraordinarily properly within the again room or of their pre-trip or whatnot. The one factor that I try for is to be one of the best on the course.”

Attending to Know You Identify: Tyler Rogers Age: 44 From: Fruita, Colo. Car: Sleeper Grub get: Spaghetti and meatballs What’s your jam: “Africa” by Toto Favourite interest: Tenting Final place visited: Utah Memorable NTDC second: Final yr’s third-place end within the Sleeper Berth class. Phrases to dwell by: “If you would like it dangerous sufficient, you stroll by way of a brick wall to get it.”

For now, Rogers stays in preparation mode. His formidable state efficiency has given him momentum to proceed to showcase his abilities nationally. NTDC affords drivers a venue for demonstrating wit, tenacity and brilliance. It in the end serves to enhance security alongside business transportation corridors.

“I believe this system as a complete is superb. I really like the chance to have the ability to do it, and I really like the chance that it pushes all of us drivers to be protected and to drive safer. And it makes you assume while you’re out on the street, when anyone does one thing silly round you, it makes you assume twice about reacting,” he defined.

“You react in a approach that’s [in] a skilled {and professional} approach, not a response. And I believe that, so far as the takeaway from what the competitors does for me, that’s in all probability one of many greatest issues,” he added. “It’s an excellent incentive to maintain us all doing what’s proper on the market and ensuring we don’t take any dangers or don’t do something silly. The entire competitors as a complete makes us all higher drivers.”

Different Colorado winners:

3-Axle: David Mogler, FedEx Freight

4-Axle: Paul Swan, FedEx Freight

5-Axle: Nick Gaudette, FedEx Freight

Flatbed: Randy Brustman, McLane Meals Service

Straight truck: Nate McCarty, ABF Freight

Twins: Todd Flippin, FedEx Freight

Tank truck: Dutch Burch, FedEx Freight

Step van: Brian Hoy, FedEx

