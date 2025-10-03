FDA Announces Recall of Popular Chocolate Snack Due to Laceration Hazard

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Tru Fru, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of select Tru Fru freeze-dried products due to the potential presence of metal. The recall was initiated by Georgia Nut Company, a third-party manufacturer for Tru Fru, after a customer alerted the company to the matter.

The products were distributed nationwide to major retailers, including Albertsons, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target.

How To Identify the Recalled Tru Fru Products

If you have purchased Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate or Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème, check the back of the package for the 10-digit manufacturing code. The first four number and letter combinations of that code will identify the affected products.

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate (3.4-ounce bag)

UPC: 850048358270

Item number: 10300458

Manufacturing codes that begins with: 517B, 517C, 517D, 517E, 517F, 518D, 518E, 518F, 519A, 519B, 524A, 524B, 524C, 529C, 529D, 529E, 530C, 530D, 530E, 531A, 531B, 531C, 531D, 531E, 532A, 532B

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate (1.7-ounce bag)

UPC: 850048358331

Item number: 10300442

Manufacturing code that begins with: 514A, 514B, 514C, 514D, 525A, 525B, 525C, 526B, 526C, 526D, 526E, 526F, 521C, 521D, 521E, 522B, 522C, 522D, 522E, 524D, 524E, 525A, 525B, 525C, 525D, 525E, 526A

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries In Dark & White Chocolate (13-ounce bag)

UPC: 850048358379

Item number: 10300474

Manufacturing code that begins with: 515A, 516B, 516C

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème (3.4-ounce bag)

UPC: 850048358249

Item number: 10300455

Manufacturing code that begins with:520B, 520C, 520D, 520E, 520F, 521A, 524C, 524D, 524E

Images can be found on the FDA’s site.

What To Do if You Have the Recalled Freeze-Dried Fruit

Those who have the recalled freeze-dried fruit pouches are advised not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away. Consumers who wish to get a refund can fill out Tru Fru’s online reimbursement form to receive a coupon. At this time, no injuries have been reported. However, those with concerns should contact a healthcare provider immediately. The ingestion of sharp objects, such as metal, may cause holes or tears in the tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestines. Additionally, it can damage the teeth and gums.

Those with questions regarding this voluntary recall may call (888) 293-7748 or email the brand at [email protected]