FC Barcelona Star Gundogan Blasts Teammates To Real Madrid Star Guler

Ilkay Gundogan has been caught allegedly complaining about his FC Barcelona teammates to Actual Madrid star Arda Guler following their two golf equipment’ pleasant battle on the MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Pau Victor’s gorgeous double proved sufficient to seal victory and make it two wins from two on Barca’s preseason tour of america.

And whereas Hansi Flick was barely essential of his aspect’s show, demanding that it presses for the entire 90 minutes, Gundogan’s alleged feedback to Guler following the total time whistle might be taken much more harshly.

As highlighted by shops comparable to Tribuna, Turkish lip readers on Reddit tried to decipher Gundogan’s phrases which do not have audio on a clip of the 2 gamers which AS additionally shared.

Whereas Gundogan was born in Germany and represents the German nationwide workforce, he was raised by Turkish mother and father which means that the dialog with Guler seems to happen of their mom tongue.

Gundogan allegedly tells Guler: “They do not play with the mind. In the event that they play with the mind… they do not use it. Have a look at what number of turnovers they’ve had within the final quarter-hour.”

As soon as this will get again to his Barca teammates, it may not be taken nicely. Moreover, it would not be the primary time that ‘Gundo’ has publicly badmouthed them, and as a substitute at the very least the third to be extra particular.

Gundogan was visibly angered in an October interview after Barca suffered its first lack of the season to eventual La Liga winners Actual Madrid, and he implied that his colleagues did not take the defeat as significantly as they need to have.

“I want there was extra anger, frustration and disappointment,” he defined to La Liga TV.

Then in April this yr, Gundogan singled out defender Ronald Araujo with out naming him instantly after the Uruguayan was red-carded for recklessly sliding in on Paris Saint-Germain ahead Bradley Barcola.

Araujo’s dismissal led to 10-men Barca squandering a 3-1 mixture lead and shedding 5-3 total in a Champions League quarterfinal tie.

Gundogan’s phrases brought about an inside storm, with Araujo citing “a code” he abides by for not discussing the fallout publicly.

And whereas the matter appears to have been handled and put to mattress, Gundogan might need to once more clarify himself earlier than the remainder of Hansi Flick’s squad.

On the identical time, Reddit person AnEnoBir on the lip-reading submit confirmed that whereas Gundogan had mentioned such phrases to Guler they “are usually not as offensive as they sound in English”.

“It is [“brainless”] a typical phrase in Turkish, and other people use it on a regular basis, whether or not in site visitors or watching sports activities. Some gamers have a low basketball IQ and made a mistake? Brainless. Somebody made a flip with out giving a sign whereas driving? They have no mind.

“So İlkay whomever he’s speaking about would not say that they’re idiots however extra that they confirmed low soccer IQ,” the person concluded.