FC Barcelona Registers Three New Players

FC Barcelona has registered three new gamers with its La Liga 2024/2025 opener towards Valencia at … [+] the Mestalla quick approaching. Visionhaus

FC Barcelona has registered three new gamers with its 2024/2025 La Liga season opener towards Valencia on the Mestalla quick approaching.

Barca made its greatest signing of the summer season to this point earlier than the weekend when agreeing to pay RB Leipzig $60 million (€55 million) plus an additional $7.6 million (€7 million) in add-ons for Euro 2024 winner Dani Olmo.

On Sunday, SPORT reported that Olmo’s Spain teammate Nico Williams had agreed to hitch the Blaugrana, although elevating his $67.8 million (€62 million) launch clause, contemplating the outlay on Olmo, is a sticking level.

Barca has paid far much less – only a few million {dollars} in keeping with the identical newspaper – for Pau Victor, who impressed on the preseason tour of america with Barca’s opening strike towards Manchester Metropolis and a brace at Actual Madrid’s expense in a rain-soaked, New Jesrsey version of El Clasico.

However all this apart, Barca’s well-documented financial woes hamper not solely having the ability to signal new squad members but in addition register them whereas staying on the correct aspect of Monetary Honest Play limits.

Gamers resembling Olmo and Pau Victor aren’t at present cleared to function in Saturday’s La Liga season opener towards Valencia on the Mestalla, for instance.

But whereas Barca had simply kicked off its Joan Gamper Trophy match with AS Monaco on Monday night in Europe, SPORT highlighted the truth that the Catalans have registered three new gamers with the Spanish high flight.

Specifically they’re Clement Lenglet, Ansu Fati and Olympic gold medalist Eric Garcia, who’re fascinating selections to say the least.

Although Lenglet and Fati impressed Flick in preseason, each gamers have been linked to exits from the membership.

Lenglet must be offloaded due to his astronomical wage boosted by cash deferred through the pandemic.

Alternatively, Fati is at present injured however has been instructed by Sporting Director Deco by means of his agent Jorge Mendes that there is no such thing as a place for him within the beginning XI, SPORT says.

As for Garcia, his inclusion is maybe the least eyebrow-raising of all however it’s value noting that he is taken precedence over fellow central defender Inigo Martinez and has additionally been deemed surplus to necessities up to now.

Above all, the transfer could possibly be a play to point out potential consumers that the trio remains to be valued by the membership.