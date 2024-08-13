FC Barcelona Fans Jeer And Whistle High-Earning De Jong And Lenglet

Some FC Barcelona followers jeered and whistled high-earners Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet within the … [+] Montjuic Stadium on Monday as they had been offered earlier than the Joan Gamper Trophy match towards AS Monaco. Getty Photos

As proven in a video clip shared on social media by COPE‘s Victor Navarro within the Dutchman’s case, some FC Barcelona followers jeered and whistled high-earners Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet within the Montjuic Stadium on Monday as they had been offered earlier than the Joan Gamper Trophy match towards AS Monaco.

The Joan Gamper Trophy match is considered by many as being Barca’s season opener forward of its La Liga debut, which in 2024/2025 comes away to Valencia on the Mestalla on August 17.

The primary staff squad is historically offered earlier than the fixture towards an invited staff kicks off, and in De Jong and Lenglet’s cases, they obtained a frosty reception from some pockets of followers.

It would not take a lot detective work to return to a conclusion on doable motives for this.

Due to cash that was deferred in the course of the pandemic beneath the rule of present President Joan Laporta’s predecessor Josep Bartomeu, they’re set to be two of the squad’s highest earners alongside Robert Lewandowski.

In keeping with El Confidencial, De Jong will earn $24 million (€22 million) this season whereas $17.5 million (€16 million) ought to come Lenglet’s means if he is not offered or despatched out on mortgage once more reported El Desmarque.

Lenglet has been shipped off to the Premier League briefly for the previous two summers, to Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa respectively, with a view to get his hefty wages off the payroll.

Head coach Hansi Flick is alleged to have been impressed by the Frenchman in preseason, however Barca merely cannot afford to pay such astronomical sums for a again up participant with the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen all taking desire over him at centre again.

As for De Jong, Laporta accepted a $93 million (€85 million) supply from Manchester United for his providers in 2022 in line with The Athletic, just for the midfielder to show down the possibility to reunite together with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

United has resurfaced once more with its curiosity in De Jong, who continues to be but to signal a brand new contract and unfold his pay out a bit over time to alleviate Barca’s monetary burdens.

Lenglet is not budging both, and it’s extremely seemingly that this was the explanation for the jeers from some Culers, who maybe see the duo as inadvertently blocking the pursuit of switch targets reminiscent of Spain’s Euro 2024 winner Nico Williams.

SPORT reported that the left winger has agreed to affix Barca, however elevating his $67.8 million (€62 million) launch clause is much from simple.